Carnival to Hold 100 GoCCL Trainings for Travel Advisors in 2020
March 04, 2020
Industry giant Carnival Cruise Line today announced the launch of a new program to benefit travel advisors, called ‘100 GoCCL Trainings.’
The ambitious educational program is focused on bringing thousands of its travel agent partners up to speed on the use of Carnival’s ‘GoCCL Navigator’ online booking and management tool. Having recently undergone a multimillion-dollar upgrade, the GoCLL.com agent portal is now faster and easier to use than ever before.
A team of regional business development managers will host the ‘100 GoCCL Trainings’ sessions in a movie-theater setting in locations throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Barbados.
They’ll be teaching attendees about the benefits of using GoCCL and ways to make the most of the various resources available through the portal, and there will be opportunities for live, interactive discussions with Carnival experts.
Training sessions will also include video presentations of real-life success stories from travel advisors who’ve used GoCCL to aid their businesses. In keeping with the brand’s spirit of fun, events will also feature Carnival prizes and a light snack selection.
The ‘100 Go CCL Trainings’ initiative will further bolster the company’s ongoing ‘Why Use a Travel Advisor’ (WUATA) campaign, which began in 2019 to educate consumers about the many benefits of working with a travel advisor when booking their getaways.
Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing, remarked, “One big takeaway from last year’s WUATA programs was that agent knowledge and expertise are the top reasons why consumers choose to use a travel advisor, and the 100 GoCCL Trainings are a quick and easy way to build that knowledge and positively impact your business.”
He added, “The bottom line is, 100 GoCCL Trainings represents a small investment in time for a big return in business.
For more information, visit goccl.com.
