Carnival Outlines Ship Restarts For January & February 2022
Carnival Cruise Line outlined which ships will resume cruising in January and February as it works toward the return of its full fleet sailing from U.S. homeports in spring 2022.
Seventeen ships are scheduled to be operating by year’s end, and Carnival Sunshine will restart from Charleston on Jan. 13 and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral on Feb. 11.
Carnival’s operations will cover the following homeports and ships by February, and represents 90 percent of Carnival’s U.S.-based capacity:
-- Galveston: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream and Carnival Vista
-- Miami: Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Conquest
-- Port Canaveral: Mardi Gras, Carnival Elation, Carnival Magic and Carnival Liberty (effective Feb. 11)
-- New Orleans: Carnival Glory and Carnival Valor
-- Long Beach: Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance and Carnival Miracle
-- Baltimore: Carnival Legend
-- Tampa: Carnival Pride
-- Charleston: Carnival Sunshine (effective Jan. 13)
“Our restart plan continues to excel across all metrics, and we are looking forward to completing the restart of the fleet in the new year,” Carnival President Christine Duffy said. “We appreciate the support and patience of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners who have been key to this successful restart.”
Duffy said Carnival continues to monitor the status of public health and adjust its operating protocols accordingly.
“We are optimistic that vaccines will be approved for children between the ages of 5-11 before the end of the year and we look forward to welcoming more families back on board,” she added.
Carnival will continue to operate vaccinated cruises under its current protocols into January and February.
Cruises on Carnival’s three remaining U.S.-based ships – Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville, Carnival Paradise from Tampa, and Carnival Sensation from Mobile – have been cancelled through February.
In addition, Carnival Splendor from Sydney, Australia, is cancelled through Feb. 7, and Carnival Spirit from Brisbane, Australia is cancelled through Feb. 20.
