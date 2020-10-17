Carnival Sensation Rescues 24 People Off Florida Coast
Carnival Cruise Line’s ship the Sensation might be in a pause like the rest of the industry, but it was able to fire up the engines and make a dramatic rescue this morning.
The Sensation came to the aid of a small craft in distress in international waters 37 miles off the coast of Palm Beach, Fla., saving 24 people including two children.
The boat had begun taking on water. Upon seeing the craft in the water, Carnival Sensation maneuvered alongside the smaller boat and provided blankets, life jackets, food and water to the people on board, which included individuals from various nationalities.
Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen said, “Some ships like the Sensation have been docked in international waters In the Atlantic and Caribbean (seas) during the pause. Some others were repatriating crew members all over the world and then return to join the other ships.”
All 24 individuals saved from the sinking boat were evaluated by Carnival Sensation’s medical team and were quarantined away from crew members.
All appropriate authorities, including the United States Coast Guard (USCG), were notified, and the USCG dispatched a cutter to the scene to retrieve the 24 individuals from the Sensation. There were only limited crew members aboard the Carnival ship and no guests.
