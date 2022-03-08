Carnival Ships Meetup at Sea for 50th Birthday
Seven Carnival Cruise Line ships met up for the cruise line's 50th birthday festivities.
The Carnival Breeze, Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Glory, Mardi Gras, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Vista came together near Cozumel yesterday for one of the biggest birthday parties at sea, part of the cruise line's Sailabrations cruises that honor the major milestone.
While together, each ship hosted a party on the Lido deck, where guests joined the Cruise Director, Playlist Productions cast and the ship’s DJ for a birthday party complete with music and entertainment.
Guests had the chance to participate in the biggest Ship-Tok at sea, where the ships’ Cruise Directors and Fun Squads taught and led a choreographed dance inspired by Carnival’s 50th birthday.
Carnival's 17 themed birthday sailings run through March 11, 2022, with multiple meetups at sea.
On March 5, Carnival Miracle and Carnival Radiance met up outside Ensenada, Mexico. The remaining meetups include the Carnival Conquest, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Legend, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Spirit and Carnival Sunshine. These ships will celebrate on March 9 in The Bahamas between Eleuthera and Nassau.
On March 11, Carnival Miracle and Carnival Panorama will host a meetup in Baja Mexico, outside of Ensenada.
The Sailabrations also include Carnival-themed puzzles, 1972 fun-fact trivia with commemorative 50th Birthday medallions, a Build-A-Bear Birthday Party featuring the debut of a special-edition cuddly bear, a Rollin’ In Riches casino event and exclusive collections of specially designed and collectible retail offerings.
There is also a special commemorative dining night that features a special menu, birthday-themed beverages and a Baked Alaska Farewell Parade as well as the return of Carnival’s original main dining room show set to Bob Marley’s classic “Could You Be Loved."
Carnival started its operations with one ship from PortMiami in 1972 and now has a fleet of 24 ships carrying more than six million guests annually and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities.
