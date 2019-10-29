Carnival Sunshine Arrives at New Homeport in Fort Lauderdale
WHY IT RATES: Carnival Sunshine guests sailing from South Florida will enjoy a slew of new features following the ship's extensive $200 million renovation.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The totally transformed Carnival Sunrise arrived in her new homeport of Fort Lauderdale Monday to launch a schedule of four- and five-day Caribbean and Bahamas cruises from Port Everglades.
The voyage—a sold-out five-day cruise to Ocho Rios and Grand Cayman—marks the first of nearly 40 departures from Fort Lauderdale through May 2, 2020.
The ship’s inaugural call at Port Everglades was marked with a traditional maritime plaque exchange with port and government officials, as well as a reception and lunch for local dignitaries and travel agents.
Carnival Sunrise debuted earlier this year following an extensive $200 million renovation that is part of a fleetwide $2 billion ship enhancement program.
“We are pleased to bring Carnival Sunrise to Port Everglades, providing our guests with more options in sailing from South Florida,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Since debuting earlier this year, the ship has received rave reviews from our guests offering exciting enhancements and the amazing service that our crew always deliver.”
New features on Carnival Sunrise include:
—Casual F&B options: Poolside venues like Guy’s Burger Joint and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse, in collaboration with Food Network star and longtime partner Guy Fieri, BlueIguana Cantina & Tequila Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, as well as upgrades to the Lido Marketplace, an expanded ice cream station, the Java Blue coffee bar and 24-hour Pizzeria del Capitano.
—Specialty dining: The Chef’s Table fine dining experience, the pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar, as well as Italian, sushi and seafood options.
—Shopping and Personal Care: A Cherry on Top sweet shop, Pixels photo gallery, expanded retail outlets and renovated fitness and spa facilities.
—Outdoor Decks and Attractions: A new water park with slides and a kiddie splash zone, a Serenity adults-only retreat, and a SportSquare recreation area with ropes course and mini golf.
—Youth & Family Entertainment: Dedicated Camp Ocean, Circle “C” and Club O2 facilities hosting supervised children’s programming for kids 2-17, as well as an arcade.
—Theater & Live Entertainment: The Punchliner Comedy Club in the new Limelight Lounge, Playlist Productions shows in the Liquid Lounge, live entertainment, deck parties, onboard programming and the popular sing-along piano bar.
—Staterooms and Suites: Two redesigned Captain’s Suites and updates to all staterooms.
Carnival four-day “long weekend” cruises will call at tropical ports like Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, Grand Turk and Nassau, while five-day cruises will visit seaside destinations in The Bahamas, Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Grand Turk. Carnival Sunrise will reposition to New York for four-day cruises to Bermuda and eight-day Caribbean departures beginning May 3, 2021.
All of Carnival Sunrise’s sailings are open for reservations. To book a sailing, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com.
SOURCE: Carnival Cruise Line press release.
