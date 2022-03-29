Carnival to Give Away 50 Free Cruises at Cruise360
Carnival Cruise Line Janeen Christoff March 29, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating its 50th birthday and to honor the milestone, the cruise line is giving away 50 cruises at the upcoming Cruise Lines International Association conference, Cruise360.
The conference, taking place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from March 29 to April 3, 2022, will also feature a number of activities and events hosted by Carnival, providing travel advisors many chances to win.
“We have been looking forward to the opportunity to connect with our special travel advisor community very much and wanted to give them a number of ways to get involved with us on-site and virtually, as well as the chance to win a free cruise in honor of our 50th birthday,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “Our commitment to this community’s success runs deep and we are always looking for ways to engage with our amazing travel partners.”
Carnival’s hosted activities happening throughout the conference will include:
Get Funderstruck on Carnival Zone (March 30 – April 1; Third floor outside general session)–Travel advisors can test their Carnival knowledge in a fun, interactive and entertaining trivia-based word scramble game for the first time in-person and virtually. The “Spell the F-U-N” game will give travel advisors the opportunity to win fun prizes including Carnival-branded merchandise and bonus Loyalty Rocks! reward points. Virtual players can visit GoCCL.com to play.
Special Edition of ‘From Adolfo’s Desk Live’ (March 30 at 2 p.m.; Get Funderstruck on Carnival Zone)–Adolfo Perez will host an in-person, special edition FAD Live to talk through how travel advisors can participate with Carnival throughout the CLIA Cruise 360 conference. The presentation will include a 50th birthday party with delicious cake pops and lots of fun for travel advisors to enjoy.
Executive Panel with Christine Duffy (March 30 at 1:15 p.m.; Grand Ballroom)–Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, to serve on President’s panel.
Executive Panel with Adolfo Perez (March 31 at 10:30 a.m.; Grand Ballroom)–Adolfo Perez to serve on Sales and Marketing panel.
Carnival Booth at Cruise360 Tradeshow (March 31 at 2:15 p.m.; Expo Hall)–Travel advisors will have the opportunity to speak with Carnival’s sales team and learn more about the line’s tools and services while getting the chance to win prizes.
Get Funderstruck on Carnival Workshop (March 31 at 8 a.m.; Ballroom A) – Special workshop where travel advisors will be introduced to the line’s Funderstruck campaign and hear the latest news on its Excel class ships, onboard experiences, and more. Travel advisors can sign up for the workshop through the CLIA Cruise360 website.
Mardi Gras Virtual Ship Tour (April 2 at 9 a.m.; Ballroom B/C)–Carnival to provide virtual tour of Mardi Gras, the line’s first LNG-powered vessel, and the ship’s six themed zones packed with new dining and beverage offerings, activities and Excel-class suites. Tour to also include a look into the two new Excel-class ships joining the fleet, Carnival Celebration from PortMiami in November 2022 and Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.
