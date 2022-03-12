Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 50th Anniversary at PortMiami
Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the 50th anniversary of its maiden voyage from PortMiami with a celebration aboard Carnival Conquest on Friday.
As part of the festivities, the cruise line announced a $50,000 donation to World Central Kitchen to support Ukrainian relief efforts. Carnival also donated $50,000 to partner Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami.
Carnival President Christine Duffy was joined by Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison and Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald; U.S. Representatives Frederica Wilson and Vern Buchanan; Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez; Miami industry and community leaders; as well as Carnival leadership.
Mayor Levine Cava presented Duffy with a commemorative gift marking the occasion and Mayor Bermudez read a proclamation declaring March 11 as Carnival Cruise Line Day in Doral.
“On this very day, 50 years ago, history was made when the first Carnival Cruise Line ship, the TSS Mardi Gras, embarked on her maiden voyage from right here at PortMiami,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said. “For half a century, we have made cruising available to everyone and have provided millions of people with fun and memorable vacations.”
“It’s an honor to be celebrating our five decades of sailing with so many of our partners. We look forward to what the next 50 years holds,” Duffy continued.
The development team for the cruise line also celebrated a construction milestone on Friday, with the expansion of the state-of-the-art Terminal F at PortMiami now expected to be among the first to be shore-power ready in 2023.
Terminal F will also serve as the homeport for Carnival Celebration, which will be unveiled later this year as part of the culmination of Carnival’s 50th birthday festivities.
In addition to Friday’s party in Miami, Carnival’s year-long 50th birthday celebrations included 17 commemorative Sailabrations cruises that featured at-sea ship meetups, special entertainment and programming.
