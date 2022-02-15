Carnival Unveils 50th Birthday Sailabrations Cruises
In celebration of its 50th birthday, Carnival Cruise Line will launch Sailabrations beginning on Feb. 20, 2022, which will feature at-sea ship rendezvous and singular entertainment and programming.
The 17 Sailabrations cruises will continue through March 10, 2022.
“We only turn 50 once, so we had to go big, and what’s bigger than a year-long birthday celebration that begins with our special Sailabrations cruises,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
“From the minute our guests walk into our terminals, they’ll know they are at the biggest and best birthday party ever.”
Guests will be greeted at Carnival’s cruise terminals that have been transformed into birthday parties with festive music and decor.
Once aboard, guests will enjoy a 50th Birthday Bash Sailaway Party, where they will be encouraged to wear their favorite Carnival outfits and serenaded by Playlist Productions cast members and DJs.
Other Sailabration activities will feature a Carnival-themed puzzle, 1972 fun-fact trivia with commemorative 50th birthday medallions, Build-A-Bear Birthday Party with a new special-edition bear and a Rollin’ In Riches casino event and Baked Alaska Parades in the dining room.
The festivities will also include a “Ship-Tok” at sea, where the cruise director and Fun Squad will choreograph a Carnival 50th birthday dance, which will be posted on TikTok.
Additionally, the ships will offer commemorative dining menus; a Birthday Bellini at Seaday Brunch; birthday-themed beverages, including Carnival Birthday Beer from the line’s brewmasters; and much more.
On March 5, Carnival Radiance and Carnival Miracle are scheduled to rendezvous near Ensenada, Mexico.
On March 7, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Glory, Mardi Gras, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Vista are set to meet up between Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.
On March 9, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Legend, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Sunshine are slated to rendezvous between Eleuthera and Nassau.
On March 11 Carnival Miracle and Carnival Panorama are scheduled to meet up near Ensenada.
On Feb 20, Carnival Miracle is scheduled to embark on the first Sailabration cruise from Long Beach, Calif, on a “Carnival Journeys” itinerary to Hawaii.
The lion’s share of vessels will depart the week of March 5.
The Sailabrations’ festivities will be capped in November with the official naming of Carnival Celebration in PortMiami at the renovated Terminal F, “which will also usher in a new era of port infrastructure as one of the first at PortMiami equipped to provide shore power to ships by fall 2023,” Carnival said.
