Carnival Vista SkyRide Attraction Temporarily Closed
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli August 04, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line’s SkyRide attraction on its Vista ship continues to have its problems.
The popular feature has been shut down for two consecutive cruises now, disappointing numerous guests who likely chose the Vista-based on the one-of-a-kind Skyride.
Guests who departed on the ship for sailings on July 27 and August 3 out of Galveston, Texas, received letters and emails notifying them of the news, according to CruiseHive.com..
“SkyRide is closed for unexpected maintenance. While we are making every effort to complete any recommended work as quickly as possible, it will remain closed until further notice.
We apologize for any disappointment this may cause. We are dedicated to keeping the fun coming in many other ways. Please enjoy the other fun features we have on deck and throughout the ship.
Thank you for your understanding.”
SkyRide is one of the most unique features on any cruise ship. It is an 800-foot long, above-ground bicycle ride in which guests can pedal their little cabin 150 feet above the ocean.
But SkyRide has also had some snafus. According to CruiseHive, the attraction has been constantly down for maintenance since first being introduced on the Carnival Vista in 2016 and has been out of action for days in the past. And, when you’re 15 stories in the air, the ride is also susceptible to high winds – which, of course, are not under Carnival’s control.
SkyRide is also featured on two other Carnival ships.
More by Rich Thomaselli
