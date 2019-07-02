Carnival Vista's Propulsion System Repairs to Include 'Floating Dry Dock'
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line July 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The groundbreaking procedure on the ship's two azipods will utilize a first-of-its-kind 'floating dry dock' facility in the Bahamas.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Carnival Cruise Line announced today that Netherlands-based Boskalis, a worldwide leader in marine solutions, will deploy a transport vessel as a first of its kind “floating dry dock” facility to complete the repairs to Carnival
Vista’s two azipods, the ship’s main propulsion system. The procedure will entail loading the ship onto a semi-submersible heavy transport vessel, Boka Vanguard, and then docking the vessel at the Grand Bahama shipyard for the repair work.
A video animation detailing the “floating dry dock” process can be viewed here: vimeo.com/boskalis/vista.
"This groundbreaking procedure made possible by Boskalis is a revolutionary way to ensure Carnival Vista’s repairs are completed in a safe, timely and efficient manner, so the ship can resume her popular seven-day schedule from Galveston later this month," said Lars Ljoen, executive vice president of marine operations for Carnival Cruise Line.
Boka Vanguard is expected to arrive in Bahamian waters on Friday, July 5 to prepare for Carnival Vista’s arrival on July 12. The loading, transport and repairs are expected to take approximately two weeks, allowing Carnival Vista to return to Galveston in time for her July 27 voyage and continue with year-round seven-day Caribbean itineraries.
To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. Carnival can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
SOURCE: Carnival Cruise Line press release.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS