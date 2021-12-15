Celebrity Chef Bryan Voltaggio to Sail With Scenic Luxury Cruises
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours is partnering with “Top Chef” alum Bryan Voltaggio on an 11-day culinary-themed South of France river cruise next fall.
The 11-day “Spectacular South of France with Top Chef Bryan Voltaggio,” cruise will sail round-trip from Lyon on Oct. 20, 2022, and is open for booking.
Guests on the cruise will have multiple opportunities to interact with and learn from Voltaggio. The sailing kicks off with an evening welcome reception featuring a cocktail and the chance to meet the chef. The cruise will include an onboard cooking demonstration of a new recipe, a lecture on seasonal cooking and French cuisine and a four-course, onboard dinner created and prepared by Voltaggio for all guests. Passengers also will have the chance to score a reservation to dine with the chef L’Amour, the specialty restaurant onboard.
“Lyon and the entire Burgundy region represent the gastronomic heart of France. From truffles and cheeses to the wide variety of wines, this area is a culinary lovers’ dream,” Voltaggio said. “I look forward to partnering with Scenic on this very special sailing and taking their guests on a journey of culinary exploration.”
The itinerary includes the quaint village of Tournus, where guests can join highly trained hounds and their owners locating and sampling French truffles or visit the restaurant of three-star Michelin chef Georges Blanc for a cooking demonstration. A tour and tasting at a family-owned olive farm is on tap in Tarascon, while an opportunity to sample the celebrated wines of Châteauneuf-du-Pape at a Côtes de Rhône vineyard is available in Avignon. As with any Scenic river cruise, all shore excursions are included in the cruise fare.
The sailing will take place on board 149-guest Scenic Sapphire on the Rhône and Saône rivers. The ship is equipped with a cooking emporium called Scenic Culinaire, where guests can take part in cooking classes for up to 10 at a time. Classes will be offered by Scenic’s chefs throughout the sailing, including in Avignon where guests can visit a local market with the ship’s chef before returning to Culinaire to create dishes with the fresh, local ingredients.
The Scenic Space-Ships offer all-inclusive luxury experiences, from private butler service and unlimited complimentary beverages and spirits (including mini-bar re-stocked daily), to six onboard dining options and a wellness and fitness center. Everything (except a haircut or massage) is included: tips and gratuities, local guides, Scenic Freechoice activities, plus Scenic Enrich events which are exclusive to Scenic and its guests.
Restaurateur and television personality Voltaggio is a Maryland native and James Beard Foundation Award finalist. In 2021 he starred in the Food Network series “Battle of the Brothers” with brother Michael Voltaggio. He has also released two cookbooks – “Home: Recipes to Cook with Family and Friends” and “VOLT.Ink.” Bryan Voltaggio opened his first restaurant, Volt, in 2008, which he reinvented during the pandemic as Thacher & Rye. A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, he is also executive chef for Showroom and chef and partner at STRFSH, Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse, and Estuary with his brother Michael.
