Last updated: 12:06 PM ET, Mon June 07 2021

Scenic Unveils New “Enrich” Experiences For European River Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Lacey Pfalz June 07, 2021

Scenic Jewel at Reichsburg Castle
PHOTO: Scenic Jewel at Reichsburg Castle. (photo via Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours)

Scenic Cruises, the luxury all-inclusive river cruise line, has created new Scenic Enrich experiences to go along with its 2022 European River Cruises Collection.

The Scenic Enrich experiences are no longer just for when guests go to shore; each Scenic Space-Ship will now employ an onboard Enrichment Manager for every European river cruise. The Enrichment Manager will host fun activities like educational lectures, glassblowing demonstrations, painting and cooking classes, wine tastings and more, each curated towards the specific cruise’s itinerary.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Norwegian, Gem, ship

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Additional US Voyages

Diamond Princess to sail in Southeast Asia, the Malaysian Peninsula and Japan.

Princess Announces 2022-2023 Asia Cruises, Cruisetours Program

Bar Harbor Coastline

Adventures by Disney Announces New Offerings

Port in Cozumel, Mexico.

Two Cruise Lines Confirm Port Calls at Cozumel, Costa Maya...

Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s 2022-2023 Cruises Capture the...

One of the newest Scenic Enrich experiences is exclusive after-hours access to Les Bassins de Lumières in Bordeaux, a former submarine base that has been converted into a center for digital art. Guests aboard Scenic’s 2022 Beautiful Bordeaux and Flavors of Bordeaux cruises can enjoy this new experience.

Guests aboard the 15-day Jewels of Europe cruise can enjoy a private tour of Cologne’s Motorworld, which includes race simulators, appetizers and a tour of Formula 1 star Michael Schumacher’s private car collection.

Previous Scenic Enrich experiences are still available to be enjoyed, like dinner and a classical music concert at the Pope’s Palace in Avignon.

Scenic Space-Ships are the height of luxury, with private butler service, unlimited beverages, expert local guides, and Scenic Freechoice and Scenic Enrich experiences all included with the main price.

For more information, please visit ScenicUSA.

For more information on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Carnival Vista Arrives at Port of Galveston.

Carnival Confirms July Restart Plans, Says Guests Will Need to...

Carnival Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Additional US Voyages

Royal Caribbean Reverses Vaccination Requirement for Florida, Texas Cruises

Celebrity Millennium Ushers in the Return of Caribbean Cruising

Royal Caribbean Reveals Full Summer 2021 US Cruise Restart

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS