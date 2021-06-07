Scenic Unveils New “Enrich” Experiences For European River Cruises
Scenic Cruises, the luxury all-inclusive river cruise line, has created new Scenic Enrich experiences to go along with its 2022 European River Cruises Collection.
The Scenic Enrich experiences are no longer just for when guests go to shore; each Scenic Space-Ship will now employ an onboard Enrichment Manager for every European river cruise. The Enrichment Manager will host fun activities like educational lectures, glassblowing demonstrations, painting and cooking classes, wine tastings and more, each curated towards the specific cruise’s itinerary.
One of the newest Scenic Enrich experiences is exclusive after-hours access to Les Bassins de Lumières in Bordeaux, a former submarine base that has been converted into a center for digital art. Guests aboard Scenic’s 2022 Beautiful Bordeaux and Flavors of Bordeaux cruises can enjoy this new experience.
Guests aboard the 15-day Jewels of Europe cruise can enjoy a private tour of Cologne’s Motorworld, which includes race simulators, appetizers and a tour of Formula 1 star Michael Schumacher’s private car collection.
Previous Scenic Enrich experiences are still available to be enjoyed, like dinner and a classical music concert at the Pope’s Palace in Avignon.
Scenic Space-Ships are the height of luxury, with private butler service, unlimited beverages, expert local guides, and Scenic Freechoice and Scenic Enrich experiences all included with the main price.
