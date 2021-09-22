Last updated: 03:08 PM ET, Wed September 22 2021

Celebrity Cruises Sending Celebrity Edge to Australia, South Pacific

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Donald Wood September 22, 2021

Celebrity Edge
PHOTO: Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge. (photo via Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Cruises announced plans for Celebrity Edge to sail in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific on a series of six-to-13-night itineraries from early December 2023 through April 2024.

Celebrity guests will be able to select from 12 bespoke itineraries visiting an impressive collection of 22 ports with departures from both Sydney and Auckland, all aboard Celebrity Edge, which was named one of the most innovative cruise ships on earth.

Highlights of the upcoming 2023/24 season Down Under include uniquely themed itineraries, overnight opportunities (Cairns, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand and Hobart, Tasmania), a new port visiting the scenic Kangaroo Island and more.

“Our new advertising campaign poses a question, ‘Isn’t it time?’ to treat ourselves and to get out and experience the world, again,” Celebrity CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said. “There’s no better way to experience this amazing part of the world than on our award-winning, transformational Celebrity Edge.”

“She’s a luxury boutique hotel, Michelin-quality dining, a luxurious spa retreat with the world at your service,” Lutoff-Perlo continued. “We are so excited to offer such a truly special vacation experience Down Under.”

Some of the features Celebrity Edge passengers will experience include The Retreat private restaurant, transformational accommodations, The Magic Carpet, The Spa, Eden and 29 distinct restaurants, bars and lounges.

Earlier this month, Celebrity Cruises launched a multi-million-dollar global advertising campaign with the tagline, “Journey Safe, Journey Wonderfull.”

