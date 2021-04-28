Celebrity Introduces Its Larger, Airier Ship Named Beyond
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Theresa Norton April 28, 2021
Celebrity Cruises shared the highlights of its newest ship, the 140,600-ton, 3,260-passenger Celebrity Beyond, which is scheduled to enter service on April 27, 2022.
The ship is larger than its two Edge-class sisters and has more deck space, giving some public areas a “feeling of height and spaciousness,” Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Richard Fain said in a Zoom press conference.
Celebrity Beyond will depart on its maiden voyage on April 27, 2022, from Southampton, England, on a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain.
It then offers a variety of Mediterranean journeys from Barcelona, including nine-night Italian Riviera and France and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October, when it then heads to the Caribbean. Voyages are open for sale.
Celebrity unveiled the new ship with renderings and interviews with top designers, including American designer and TV host Nate Berkus, noted British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE and Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku.
Celebrity President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo also introduced a video by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, founder and CEO of lifestyle brand goop. Paltrow will serve as the line’s “well-being advisor” and will help devise special programming. Some of goop’s products will be included in fitness kits in the Aqua-Class suites. A new category of suite, the AquaClass SkySuites will have floor-to-ceiling windows, verandas, luxurious bedding and other wellness amenities.
In another first, renowned chef Daniel Boulud, who has worked with Celebrity for a number of years, will introduce his first signature restaurant at sea, the 50-seat Le Voyage.
“Le Voyage will be a culinary journey like no other and will reflect the flavors of the destinations the ship will visit,” Boulud said. “The menu will be grounded in the DNA of my French roots, but, at the same time, it's going to be very adventurous. I want this to be the most special restaurant at sea.”
The ship itself is longer and taller than its predecessors, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex. That allows 189 more staterooms, a Sunset Bar that is 180 percent larger and a 40-percent larger sun deck in The Retreat, the exclusive ship-within-a-ship area.
The Retreat’s restaurant, Luminae, will feature food-and-wine pairings designed by Boulud.
The much-larger Sunset Bar, designed by Berkus, is a chic, multi-level area at the ship’s aft. Designed with classic, historical features, it is reminiscent of Morocco.
The ship also will feature the Magic Carpet, a tennis-court-sized, cantilevered platform on the side of the ship that moves up and down as it transforms from an open-air lounge to a restaurant.
At the center of the ship is the Grand Plaza, designed by Jouin Manku, the team that designed the Jules Verne restaurant in the Eiffel Tower. The Grand Plaza spans three decks and is larger than those on its sister ships, so it will have an airier atmosphere with more room for intimate seating. The added space allowed designers to move the Martini Bar into the center of the venue as a full, circular bar.
The main open deck, 40 percent larger, will feature a Rooftop Garden, additional seating with new private nooks, live music and outdoor dining at an expanded Rooftop Grill. This area will have two floating pools cantilevered 6 1/2 feet over the side of the ship.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Celebrity Cruises, Mediterranean, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS