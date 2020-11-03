CLIA Announces Voluntary Suspension of 2020 Cruise Operations
November 03, 2020
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced its members would extend the voluntary suspension of cruise operations in the United States through December 31.
CLIA officials said its ocean-going cruise members would spend the rest of 2020 preparing to implement COVID-19 health and safety protocols to meet the standards set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The move comes after the CDC let the no-sail order expire on October 31, setting the stage for a conditional, phased-in return to cruise ship operations. Companies such as Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and Carnival all separately announced the suspension of voyages for the remainder of the year.
The industry immediately began the planning and development of rigorous guidelines following the suspension of cruise operations in the U.S. due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The agreed-upon public health protocols instituted by CLIA members were developed in conjunction with world-class experts in public health and science, as well as cruise lines that resumed sailing in Europe and other regions with approval from local and regional governments.
Data suggests the suspension of cruise operations has resulted in a loss of more than $25 billion in economic activity and over 164,000 American jobs.
The CLIA released a statement on behalf of its members about the continued suspension of cruise operations:
As we continue to plan for a gradual and highly-controlled return of cruise operations in the U.S., CLIA members are committed to implementing stringent measures to address COVID-19 safety, including 100% testing of passengers and crew, expanded onboard medical capabilities, and trial sailings, among many others.
We share a common goal with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to protect public health, which has been affirmed and reaffirmed consistently throughout the industry’s response to the global pandemic. As we work to operationalize a path forward, our members have agreed to extend our existing suspension of U.S. operations through December 31.
This action will provide additional time to align the industry’s extensive preparation of health protocols with the implementation requirements under the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing and Initial Phase COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Protection of Crew.
We recognize the devastating impact that the pandemic continues to have on the 421,000 Americans whose livelihoods are connected directly to cruise operations. We will work with urgency to advance a responsible return to cruising while maintaining a focus on effective, science-based measures to protect public health.
