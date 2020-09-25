Costa Cruises Revises 2021 Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Theresa Norton September 25, 2020
As Costa Cruises gradually resumes sailing, it has revised its itineraries for April through November 2021 to extend operations in the Mediterranean and return to Northern Europe.
Exact itineraries are not yet available as Costa is working with local and national authorities on implementing safety protocols in all destinations to be visited.
From March until fall 2021, three ships will be deployed on a regular basis in the Western Mediterranean: Costa Smeralda, the first ship in the fleet powered by liquified natural gas (LNG); Costa Firenze, the new ship under construction at Fincantieri’s yard near Venice, Italy; and Costa Pacifica, which will offer seven-day cruises calling in Italy, France and Spain.
Three ships will operate week-long itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Costa Deliziosa will head for the Greek islands, Costa Luminosa will visit Greece and Croatia, while Costa Magica will go to Greece and Malta.
During the 2021 summer season, four ships will cruise in Northern Europe. Costa Fortuna and Costa Diadema will sail one-week cruises to the Baltic capitals and the Norwegian fjords, respectively. Costa Favolosa will offer 14-day holidays in Iceland, nine days in the Norwegian fjords and a 14-day voyage in Ireland, Scotland and England. Costa Fascinosa will operate a 12-day cruise to the North Cape and a nine-day itinerary in the Baltic Sea.
During spring and fall 2021, Costa Fortuna, Costa Diadema, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fascinosa will all operate in the Mediterranean. Costa Diadema will visit Israel and Turkey on two alternating two-week cruises. Costa Fortuna will offer Western Mediterranean mini-cruises, while Costa Favolosa will operate mini-cruises in the spring and 10-day cruises to Morocco in the fall. Costa Fascinosa will sail 10-day holidays bound for Lisbon.
Other cruises previously scheduled between March and November 2021 and not included in the new program will be canceled. Costa said it will inform travel agents and customers.
For more information on Costa Cruises, Mediterranean, Italy, Norway, France
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS