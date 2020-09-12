Cruise CEOs Say It’s Time To Sail Again in the US
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli September 12, 2020
Several different cruise ships have returned to the waters around the world.
Here in the U.S. though, Cruise Line CEOs, frustrated by the real and perceived issues with the coronavirus pandemic and cruising, say it’s time to get back to service again.
The comments came out of a meeting of the Miami-Dade County Tourism and the Ports Committee on Thursday.
“Enough is enough,” Frank Del Rio, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said. “It’s been more than six months. We as an industry, we as a society, have learned a lot on how to live alongside COVID. “
Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, noted that the company had been working non-stop with governments, health authorities, medical and scientific experts and stakeholders across the globe to develop science-based COVID-19 protocols.
“We want no one to experience a greater risk on a cruise ship than they would in shoreside activities,” he said. He admitted that the industry pause had generated tremendous economic impact on the industry.
“All we are asking for is the opportunity to demonstrate we take this very, very seriously,” Del Rio said. “Health and safety are buzz words we hear every day but that has been the backbone of our industry forever.”
MSC Cruises CEO Rick Sasso said four successful cruises completed by MSC Grandiosa in Italy is a good start to bringing the entire industry back.
"Our efforts have been extensive and relentless," he said, noting that the "bubble" that the line has created onboard has made cruising one of the safest ways to travel in the current environment.
And Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley noted he is co-chair of a task force to help safely return tourism to the Caribbean.
