Cruise Deals Abound for the Remainder of Fall Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli October 05, 2022
Cruise lines are having a bit of difficulty filling their ships for the remainder of the fall season, and that’s good news for anybody looking for an autumn getaway prior to the winter holidays.
According to the trusted travel blog The Points Guy, there are some great savings still to be had.
"If you’re looking to book a fall vacation, you’re unlikely to find a better value than at sea," longtime industry watcher Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of online cruise site Cruise Critic, told TPG. "We’re seeing some truly incredible deals right now from the Pacific to Atlantic."
For instance, TPG found tremendous deals on two Carnival cruises. One averaged $26 per night for a base fare on a four-night cruise, and another was $99 for a three-night cruise – $99 total, that is.
The blog noted that most of the best deals are found on Carnival, MSC Cruises, and Holland America. Norwegian Cruise Line has stuck mostly with its base fares but is sweetening the deal by offering such incentives as free Wi-Fi or an unlimited drink package.
What other deals are out there?
How about five nights on Holland America out of Vancouver for an average base of $36 per day on the Koningsdam?
Or six nights in November out of Barcelona on MSC Cruises for roughly $50 a day? That one is on the 4,500-passenger Bellissima.
One more? OK, one more. Seven nights out of Port Everglades, Florida, starting the Sunday after Thanksgiving on November 27 to the Caribbean. The average daily price on the Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam is $43 per night.
