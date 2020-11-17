Cruise Line 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
Despite being unable to cruise at the moment, there are still multiple deals to be had this year.
Below are the current Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals for the cruise industry.
*Note, this piece will be updated as new offers come in so be sure to check back.
Carnival
Carnival is offering top-tier savings during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season, including Bahamas two- and three-day Bahamas cruises starting at $129 and $159 per person, respectively.
Desire Lisbon Cruise
Desire Cruises is taking its erotic, couples-only hotel experience onboard a luxury liner on June 5-13 2021, departing from Lisbon, Portugal, and calling in ports, including the Canary Islands and disembarking in Gibraltar.
For Black Friday, the company is offering up to 35 percent off, Premium Beverage Package and three restaurants included. Travelers can take advantage of the deal from November 27 to December 2, 2020.
Desire Rome-Athens Cruise
Desire Cruises is offering a sensual couples-only cruise experience from October 9-16, 2021, departing from Rome, Italy and disembarking in Athens, Greece. Travelers can save up to 15 percent and receive a premium beverage package and three included dining options. The deal is available from November 27 to December 2, 2020.
European Waterways
European Waterways is holding a Black Friday Special, with 30 percent off on select 2021 hotel barge cruises in France. Cruises are all-inclusive and include all gourmet meals, wine and liquor onboard, private wine tasting excursions and guided tours, and onboard amenities such as deck-top spa pools, and bicycles for pedaling along the level towpaths or exploring nearby villages.
Black Friday specials are valid between November 27 to December 4, 2020. They are applicable to new bookings only, and cannot be combined with other offers.
Hurtigruten
Starting November 23 until December 2, 2020, travelers can take advantage of Hurtigruten’s limited-time Black Friday offers and book some of its new season itineraries with savings of up to 50 percent and a discounted deposit of $500 per person.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering the Gift of Travel with 20 percent off of select 2021 Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages when booked by December 31, 2020. In addition, guests enjoy an extra $500 Shipboard Credit per suite with our Black Friday Bonus when you book your sailing between November 16 and November 30, 2020.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours
Interested in a river cruise? Travelers making a new booking with Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours between November 25 and December 6, 2020, on any 2021 or 2022 European river cruise, except Portugal, will receive an additional $500 per suite/stateroom savings.
This additional $500 savings becomes even more tempting by combining it with most current Scenic offers, including free Premium Economy flights for sailings of 11 or more days and free economy flights on eight- to 10-day itineraries, and business class air for only $1,995 per guest.
Paying in full within 14 days of booking reduces the fare by $500 per guest and all bookings come with the new Book with Confidence program, providing guests with additional flexibility and peace of mind with a free Deposit Protection Plan (value $125) and deposits reduced 50 percent.
Zephyria Yachting
Zephyria Yachting is offering a 20 percent discount on selected Gulets for private charter with no blackout dates for Cyber Monday.
The 20 percent discount applies to the boat’s hire and all food and beverage (non-alcoholic). Starting rates for a weekly Gulet charter are $15,750 for a family of four before discounts are applied.
