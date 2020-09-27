Last updated: 10:39 AM ET, Sun September 27 2020

Cruise Lines Anxiously Await CDC Decision This Week

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli September 27, 2020

Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami
PHOTO: Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami. (photo via photosvit/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

While the airlines anxiously await a potential second round of government aid, another big segment of the travel world is also on pins and needles this week.

The cruise industry in the U.S., under a No-Sail Order by the Centers for Disease Control since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is hoping the Wednesday, September 30 deadline for that order expires quietly and it can again return to the waters and conduct business.

Though some cruise lines have set sail in Europe, ships carrying more than 250 guests are not allowed to cruise within the U.S.

The airlines are set to lay off tens of thousands of employees on October 1 unless they receive an extension of the CARES Act stimulus package from March.

Cruise companies just want back in the water, and CruiseRadio.net noted the plans for health and safety protocols set forth last week by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) on behalf of all its members as well as a separate one called the Healthy Sail Plan put together by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Group.

The Norwegian/Royal Caribbean plan consisted of government officials and infectious disease experts and outlined 74 steps that the cruise lines would specifically do in order to guarantee the safety of passengers as best it could.

The CDC had sought public comment for a 60-day period that has since ended regarding whether the no-sail order should be lifted.

The agency received thousands of responses, although Royal Caribbean International President & CEO Michael Bayley said the process was skewed by a group of anti-cruisers that overloaded the CDC website with negative comments.

What do you think the CDC will do?

