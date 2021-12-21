Last updated: 09:02 AM ET, Tue December 21 2021

Cruise Lines Expanding Mask Mandates to Fight Omicron Variant

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood December 21, 2021

Masked cruise ship passenger.
Masked cruise ship passenger. (photo courtesy SimonSkafar/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Several major cruise lines serving the United States have announced changes to mandatory mask protocols to combat the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

According to Cruise Critic, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International have all revealed they would at least temporarily require facial coverings in all indoor areas unless eating or drinking.

Carnival Cruise Line officials said mask mandates would be implemented for passengers on all sailings through the end of January 2022, but the requirements could be extended or expanded, depending on the battle against the omicron variant.

While Norwegian Cruise Line has been quick to highlight its mask-free policies due to all passengers being fully vaccinated, the recent surge in coronavirus cases has forced the company to require facial coverings for all customers and employees, unless eating or drinking.

“We are asking guests to wear masks onboard while indoors, except when actively eating or drinking or when in their stateroom; wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible; and adhere to local regulations when visiting ports of call,” a Norwegian spokesperson told Cruise Critic.

Last week, Royal Caribbean announced that all passengers would be required to wear masks indoors on all sailings through January 5, 2022, regardless of vaccination status. The cruise line previously allowed fully vaccinated guests to not use a mask in approved areas.

“We feel it prudent to temporarily add measures and require masks indoors at all times, unless actively eating or drinking,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told Cruise Critic. “This new update also applies to vaccinated areas and venues. Guests booked on these sailings are being reached out to and made aware of the change.”

