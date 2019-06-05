Cruise Lines Reroute Ships After Cuba Cruise Ban
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Janeen Christoff June 05, 2019
Several cruise lines have eliminated calls in Cuba after the Trump Administration revealed new travel restrictions for Americans visiting the country on June 4, 2019, that effectively banned ships from calling on the country.
The new rules may have hit cruise lines the hardest. Within one day of the announcement, ships had to halt calls in Cuba. Passenger vessels were no longer permitted to sail to the island nation, and ships had to be swiftly rerouted.
Carnival Cruise Line is redirecting its June 3 sailing, which was to call on Havana on Thursday, to Cozumel, Mexico.
“Guests currently aboard Carnival Sensation’s June 3rd sailing will be calling on Cozumel this Thursday instead of Havana. We recognize Havana is a unique destination and may have been the reason for the selection of this itinerary. Along with our apologies, guests will receive a $100 onboard credit posted to their Sail & Sign Account,” the line said on its website.
Carnival is currently working to notify guests that have not already departed about changes to upcoming itineraries. The cruise line is currently contacting guests with calls in Cuba that are sailing through the end of July 2019.
Passengers will have the following options:
—Remain on the sailing and receive a US$100.00, per person, onboard credit (no need to call us if you are continuing with your plans to sail with us)
—Move to another itinerary and receive a US$50.00, per person, onboard credit
—Cancel and receive a full refund
“We are working as quickly as possible to secure alternative itineraries for the remainder of our Cuba voyages and expect to have information for sailings further out in the next two to three days. In the meantime, please check back on our website for further updates,” the statement read. “We sincerely apologize to our guests for this unexpected change and thank them for their understanding. We look forward to welcoming them on board a Carnival cruise in the near future.”
Royal Caribbean has also announced that it is altering itineraries previously calling in Cuba.
On Twitter, the cruise line said that it is rerouting ships with calls in Cuba for June 5 and June 6 sailings.
“We are adjusting the June 5 and June 6 sailing itineraries, which will no longer stop in Cuba. We are communicating the changes with our guests,” said a statement from Royal Caribbean.
Cuba Travel Update: We're aware of the announcement and are analyzing the details to understand the impact on our itineraries. For now, we're adjusting the 6/5 and 6/6 sailing itineraries, which will no longer stop in Cuba. We are communicating the changes with our guests.— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) June 4, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line has also rerouted its ships:
“On June 4, 2019, the U.S. government announced new travel restrictions to Cuba. As a result, we have ceased all calls to the country and are modifying previously scheduled sailings as appropriate. We thank our guests and travel partners for their patience as we navigate this unexpected, last-minute change, and we will, of course, continue to share information with them as soon as additional details become available.” sais a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a statement on its Partners First Facebook page.
MSC Cruises is rerouting the MSC Armonia, after noting in a statement that cruises departing from U.S. ports are no longer allowed to call in Cuba.
“In connection with this, effective, June 5, 2019, cruise ships are no longer allowed to call Cuba after departing a U.S. port. As a result of these substantial changes in U.S. law and regulation, Miami-based MSC Armonia is no longer authorized to call Havana, Cuba. We will share MSC Armonia’s updated Caribbean itineraries with our guests and business partners by end of business day, tomorrow, June 6, 2019,” said MSC.
This article will be updated as cruise lines announce changes to itineraries or if changes to these travel restrictions come about.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Cuba
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS