Last updated: 12:51 PM ET, Fri November 29 2019

Cruise Passengers Die in Bus Accident While on Independent Excursion in Belize

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli November 29, 2019

Carnival Vista (© Carnival
Carnival Vista (© Carnival)

Two American tourists were killed Wednesday and five others injured in a bus accident in Belize.

Most of the group was part of a Carnival Cruise Line trip aboard the Vista that left Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 23 and was due to return on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Belize Police Department confirmed that Jacqueline Abad, 53, and Sara Armijo, 51, were killed as they were traveling in a Dodge passenger van to Belmopan City.

Police said the van was hit head-on by a red Chevy sport utility vehicle that had crossed lanes attempting to pass another car.

The three passengers in the red SUV died on impact, police said. The driver of that vehicle was at fault, authorities determined. All three were from Belize.

The five Americans suffered injuries ranging from cuts and abrasions to more serious injuries that included a dislocated kneecap, pelvis fracture, broken leg and broken arm.

The bus ride to Belmopan City was independently organized and not an excursion from the Vista.

“Along with Carnival guests, there were guests from at least one other cruise line on the bus. Sadly, two guests have died and the five others remain hospitalized, with one guest already transported back to the U.S for medical care," Carnival said in a statement. "Our Carnival CareTeam and medical staff are supporting guests and their families."

The Belize Tourism Board also offered their condolences.

"We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of Belizeans and tourists who perished, and we pray for a quick recovery for those who were injured in the accident," the board said in a statement. "May God give them strength, peace and comfort."

