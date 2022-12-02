Cruise Ship Passenger Dies, Others Injured After 'Rogue Wave' Incident
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti December 02, 2022
One cruise ship passenger was killed and four others were injured this week, following a freakish “act of God” that assaulted the ship while at sea on Tuesday.
At around 10:40 p.m. local time on November 29, the polar expedition vessel Viking Polaris was struck by what the National Ocean Service refers to as a “rogue wave” while on a course toward Ushuaia, Argentina as part of an Antarctica voyage.
Viking confirmed in a statement released today that one guest, whose details were not released, died in the aftermath of the event, though no specifics as to the cause of death were given. Four other passengers, it said, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by the ship’s doctor and medical staff.
"We are investigating the facts surrounding this incident and will offer our support to the relevant authorities," Viking wrote. "Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew, and we are working directly with them to arrange return travel."
The cruise line said that it has informed the victim’s family of the tragedy and, “shared our deepest sympathies.” It added, “We will continue to offer our full support to the family in the hours and days ahead.”
Viking shared that the ship sustained limited damage when the massive wave struck its side and arrived in Ushuaia on Wednesday "without further incident". According to ABC News, photos taken at the port showed several broken-out windows.
Viking also shared, “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the ship’s next scheduled departure, the December 5-17 Antarctic Explorer itinerary; all impacted guests and their travel advisors have been notified directly by Viking Customer Relations.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Award Winning Places to Have Destination Weddings & Honeymoons
-
For more information on Argentina, Antarctica
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS