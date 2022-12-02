Last updated: 07:16 PM ET, Fri December 02 2022

Cruise Ship Passenger Dies, Others Injured After 'Rogue Wave' Incident

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti December 02, 2022

Viking Cruises
Viking Cruises. (photo courtesy of Travel Faery/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

One cruise ship passenger was killed and four others were injured this week, following a freakish “act of God” that assaulted the ship while at sea on Tuesday.

At around 10:40 p.m. local time on November 29, the polar expedition vessel Viking Polaris was struck by what the National Ocean Service refers to as a “rogue wave” while on a course toward Ushuaia, Argentina as part of an Antarctica voyage.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Magic Happens Parade at Disneyland.

Disneyland Announces Return Date for Magic Happens Parade

United Airlines Boeing 737 at Sacramento International Airport

United Airlines Announces Leadership Change, Eco-Friendly...

Amtrak

Amtrak Winter Park Express Booking Now for 2023 Season

Universal’s Great Movie Escape.

Universal Studios Hollywood, Florida Adding New Events and...

Viking confirmed in a statement released today that one guest, whose details were not released, died in the aftermath of the event, though no specifics as to the cause of death were given. Four other passengers, it said, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by the ship’s doctor and medical staff.

"We are investigating the facts surrounding this incident and will offer our support to the relevant authorities," Viking wrote. "Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew, and we are working directly with them to arrange return travel."

The cruise line said that it has informed the victim’s family of the tragedy and, “shared our deepest sympathies.” It added, “We will continue to offer our full support to the family in the hours and days ahead.”

Viking shared that the ship sustained limited damage when the massive wave struck its side and arrived in Ushuaia on Wednesday "without further incident". According to ABC News, photos taken at the port showed several broken-out windows.

Viking also shared, “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the ship’s next scheduled departure, the December 5-17 Antarctic Explorer itinerary; all impacted guests and their travel advisors have been notified directly by Viking Customer Relations.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Argentina, Antarctica

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Seven Seas Mariner

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches Offer for Past Guests

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Princess Cruises Returning to Japan With MedallionClass Service

gallery icon Experiencing the Stunning Scenery of Antarctica With Silversea

Celebrity Cruises Records Largest Booking Day Ever

gallery icon Highlights From Atlas Ocean Voyages' Dual-Naming Ceremony

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS