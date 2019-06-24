Last updated: 02:14 PM ET, Mon June 24 2019

Cruise Ship Passengers Rescued After Taxi Crashes Into the Sea

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff June 24, 2019

Royal Caribbean International's Freedom of the Seas docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean International's Freedom of the Seas docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (photo by Jason Leppert)

Passengers onboard Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas were reportedly involved in a taxi van accident on the island of Saint Martin on June 22, 2019.

Cruceros Puerto Rico posted a video of the incident that showed locals rescuing passengers from the van and several injured people on the side of the road. It is not clear how many people were injured in the accident. According to a report from Cruise Hive, three young people led the effort and said police called the good samaritans local heroes.

While individuals rescued from the van were passengers on Freedom of the Seas, it has not been confirmed that they were returning from an excursion. Freedom of the Seas was scheduled to depart the island on Saturday but the accident reportedly delayed the ship’s departure to Sunday.

San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the cruise ship’s current homeport.

