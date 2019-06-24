Cruise Ship Passengers Rescued After Taxi Crashes Into the Sea
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff June 24, 2019
Passengers onboard Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas were reportedly involved in a taxi van accident on the island of Saint Martin on June 22, 2019.
Cruceros Puerto Rico posted a video of the incident that showed locals rescuing passengers from the van and several injured people on the side of the road. It is not clear how many people were injured in the accident. According to a report from Cruise Hive, three young people led the effort and said police called the good samaritans local heroes.
While individuals rescued from the van were passengers on Freedom of the Seas, it has not been confirmed that they were returning from an excursion. Freedom of the Seas was scheduled to depart the island on Saturday but the accident reportedly delayed the ship’s departure to Sunday.
San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the cruise ship’s current homeport.
For more information on Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS