Cruise Ships Will Return to Brazil by the End of the Year
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Brian Major October 22, 2021
Brazil’s government has approved the relaunch of cruise tourism to the country in 2021 and 2022. Six combined vessels from the Costa Cruises and MSC Cruises fleets will offer departures from Brazil, with one sailing departing from Argentina and calling in Brazil.
The operators will offer 130 itineraries with 570 calls at Brazilian ports including Rio de Janeiro, Santos, Salvador, Angra dos Reis, Balneário Camboriú, Búzios, Cabo Frio, Fortaleza, Ilha Grande, Ilhabela, Ilhéus, Itajaí, Maceió, Porto Belo, Recife and Ubatuba, said Brazil Ministry of Tourism officials.
"The season was authorized by the government, which made all efforts so that we could allow the season to happen,” said Gilson Machado Neto, Brazil’s minister of tourism, “as ships generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Brazil.”
Neto said the cruise calls will generate $500 million for Brazil’s economy and create 40,000 direct and indirect jobs. The cruise lines will operate under protocols established by CLIA Brazil and utilized during the Costa and MSC cruises fleet’s European service this summer.
The protocols include COVID-19 testing for all guests and testing of crew members before boarding in their home city, on arrival at the ship's destination and before boarding the ship. Crew member testing will take place weekly aboard ships. Vessels will operate at 70 percent of their maximum guest capacity, and mask-wearing and social distancing are required in public areas.
Additionally, “all entities will work with Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to implement additional procedures to ensure the safety of the entire operation, including new practices for guests, crew, ports, and destinations visited,” officials said.
By the end of October, more than 100 million of the country’s 211 million residents will have been fully vaccinated, which “directly impacts the control of the pandemic and the creation of a safe environment in the country,” said Ministry officials.
For the latest insight on travel to Brazil, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on MSC Cruises, Costa Cruises, Brazil
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS