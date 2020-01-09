Crystal Cruises Announces Reduced Deposits for Select 2020 European Summer Voyages
January 09, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Guests aboard select Crystal Cruises can save with the cruise line’s reduced deposits this summer. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Making it easier than ever to plan a luxury cruise to the Mediterranean, Crystal Cruises is offering reduced deposits of $100 for a dozen Crystal Serenity sailings and one Crystal Symphony sailing in 2020.
The select voyages range from seven to 13 nights from April through August and explore some of the most coveted locales along the French and Italian rivieras, Dalmatian Coast, Spanish Coast, Greek Isles and Western Europe.
Crystal Serenity
—April 21, 2020 (12 nights), Rome to Monte Carlo
—May 3, 2020 (7 nights), Monte Carlo to Venice
—May 10, 2020 (12 nights), Venice to Barcelona
—May 31, 2020 (7 nights), Rome to Venice
—June 14, 2020 (12 nights), Athens to Barcelona
—July 3, 2020 (7 nights), Rome to Monte Carlo
—July 10, 2020 (9 nights), Monte Carlo to Venice
—July 31, 2020 (9 nights), Rome to Barcelona
—August 9, 2020 (7 nights), Barcelona to Monte Carlo
—August 16, 2020 (7 nights), Monte Carlo to Rome
—August 23, 2020 (7 nights), Rome to Barcelona
—August 30, 2020 (13 nights), Barcelona to Québec City
Crystal Symphony
—August 19, 2020 (13 nights), Amsterdam to Barcelona
The reduced deposit promotion is valid for all new bookings made during Crystal’s current Book Now Savings window, which launches today and runs through March 4, 2020, allowing guests to take advantage of the best possible fares on Crystal’s all-inclusive luxury with the added incentive of the low deposit.
The $100 deposit is just a fraction of the standard deposit of 25 percent of the cruise fare. The final payment requirement of 120 days prior to sailing remains the same during the promotion.
For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel advisor, call 888-799-2437 or visit www.crystalcruises.com.
SOURCE: Crystal Cruises press release.
