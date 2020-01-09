Last updated: 01:05 PM ET, Thu January 09 2020

Crystal Cruises Announces Reduced Deposits for Select 2020 European Summer Voyages

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises January 09, 2020

Cruise liner Crystal Symphony
PHOTO: Crystal Cruises' Crystal Symphony. (Photo via chert61 / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

WHY IT RATES: Guests aboard select Crystal Cruises can save with the cruise line’s reduced deposits this summer. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate

Making it easier than ever to plan a luxury cruise to the Mediterranean, Crystal Cruises is offering reduced deposits of $100 for a dozen Crystal Serenity sailings and one Crystal Symphony sailing in 2020.

The select voyages range from seven to 13 nights from April through August and explore some of the most coveted locales along the French and Italian rivieras, Dalmatian Coast, Spanish Coast, Greek Isles and Western Europe.

You May Also Like

Croatian City of Dubrovnik on the Adriatic coast Mediterranean Adventures With Crystal Cruises Crystal Cruises Blog

Money Travel gallery icon Top Travel Offers for December

Kids Sail Free Crystal Cruises Unveils 10 New Ocean Getaways for 2019-20 Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Fall foliage at Le Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City Exploring Quebec City in the Fall Crystal Cruises Blog

CELEBRATE CLIA’S CHOOSE CRUISE WITH CRYSTAL CRUISES Crystal Cruises Offering Big Savings on Asia Itineraries Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Crystal Serenity

—April 21, 2020 (12 nights), Rome to Monte Carlo

—May 3, 2020 (7 nights), Monte Carlo to Venice

—May 10, 2020 (12 nights), Venice to Barcelona

—May 31, 2020 (7 nights), Rome to Venice

—June 14, 2020 (12 nights), Athens to Barcelona

—July 3, 2020 (7 nights), Rome to Monte Carlo

—July 10, 2020 (9 nights), Monte Carlo to Venice

—July 31, 2020 (9 nights), Rome to Barcelona

—August 9, 2020 (7 nights), Barcelona to Monte Carlo

—August 16, 2020 (7 nights), Monte Carlo to Rome

—August 23, 2020 (7 nights), Rome to Barcelona

—August 30, 2020 (13 nights), Barcelona to Québec City

Crystal Symphony

—August 19, 2020 (13 nights), Amsterdam to Barcelona

The reduced deposit promotion is valid for all new bookings made during Crystal’s current Book Now Savings window, which launches today and runs through March 4, 2020, allowing guests to take advantage of the best possible fares on Crystal’s all-inclusive luxury with the added incentive of the low deposit.

The $100 deposit is just a fraction of the standard deposit of 25 percent of the cruise fare. The final payment requirement of 120 days prior to sailing remains the same during the promotion.

For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel advisor, call 888-799-2437 or visit www.crystalcruises.com.

SOURCE: Crystal Cruises press release.

For more information on Crystal Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

main dining room on Liberty of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cancels Five 2021 Cruises for Dry Dock

Royal Caribbean International

Carnival Corp. and Arison Foundations Pledge $1.25 Million to Australian Bushfire Recovery

Cuba-Related Lawsuits Against Cruise Lines Thrown Out

Quark Expeditions’ Ultramarine Vessel is Ready for Booking

Carnival Corporation Adding Four New Ships in 2020

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS