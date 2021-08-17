Crystal Endeavor To Sail on Caribbean Itinerary for Inaugural Season
Lacey Pfalz August 17, 2021
Crystal Expedition Cruises has announced its newest ship, the Crystal Endeavor, will feature a new itinerary in the Caribbean this October and November, as part of its inaugural season.
The luxurious yacht will sail from Miami on October 25 on a nine-night itinerary called Expedition Yachting: Caribbean Mystique, visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico; Great Exuma, Man of War Bay and Inagua Island in the Bahamas; White Bay and Great Harbor on Jost Van Dyke; Norman Island in the British Virgin Islands; Gustavia, St. Barts; and Saba, Netherlands before returning to Puerto Rico.
It began its first season in Iceland, circumnavigating the island. It will begin sailing the Norwegian fjords this September before sailing on an itinerary from London to Lisbon, Portugal at the end of September.
Each destination is tailored to showcase the Caribbean’s incredible natural beauty. From swimming with the pigs in Major Cay to climbing through cloud forests on Saba and visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Castillo de San Felipe del Morro in San Juan, the Crystal Endeavor offers plenty of lesser-visited regions to explore because of its smaller size, as well as the destinations that are so popular among cruisers.
Reservations are now open for the itinerary. All-inclusive rates begin at $13,999 per guest, with added savings of $3,000 with a Book Now Savings promotion and As You Wish shipboard credit of $300 per guest. New Crystal guests can save 2.5 percent, while returning customers can enjoy five percent savings.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for U.S. travelers to experience Crystal Endeavor during her inaugural season from a port close to home and this new Caribbean itinerary is designed to offer just what luxury travelers are seeking – exclusive experiences and active outdoor pursuits in fascinating locales delivered with the greatest care and service,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal.
“Guests who have sailed onboard Crystal Endeavor since her launch in July are loving the expedition experience, both for the unique and remote destinations she can access, as well as the expansive public spaces, Michelin-inspired cuisine and unmatched one-to-one staff to guest ratio with every suite featuring Crystal’s renowned butler service,” continued Anderson.
The Crystal Endeavor is the ninth ship in Crystal’s fleet. It will welcome 200 guests maximum and feature several different dining options, a casino, a spa and a fitness center. It will also feature 18 Zodiacs, 14 sea kayaks and a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) for guests to enjoy experiencing the beauty of the deep sea. It lives up to its purpose of providing its guests with unique and incredible expedition-style experiences and is also one of the greenest ships built to date.
