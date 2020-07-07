Crystal Offers Solo Fares for 105% on Six Voyages
July 07, 2020
Crystal Cruises has reduced single fares to just 105 percent for six voyages aboard Crystal Symphony.
The applicable Crystal Getaways—abbreviated segments of longer full itineraries—sail in November and December 2020 as well as January and February 2021 and range from seven to 10 nights.
The reduced single supplements apply to the following voyages:
—Nov. 14-21, seven-night sailing from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai
—Nov. 21-30, nine-night sailing from Mumbai to Yangon
—Dec. 7-15, eight-night sailing from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City
—Dec. 28-Jan. 6, nine-night holiday sailing from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok
—Jan. 27-Feb. 4, S eight-night sailing from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City
—Feb. 19-March 1, 10-night sailing from Singapore to Malé
Fares start at $2,256 cruise-only, for single occupancy of a stateroom and must be booked by Aug. 31. The reduced solo rates are combinable with the Crystal Confidence program for the select 2020 voyages, which offers reduced deposits of $100 and extended final payment deadlines of 60 days prior to sailing. Those who book by Aug. 31 can also take advantage of Crystal’s Easy Book program for the applicable 2021 itineraries, which requires a no-risk reduced deposit of 15 percent and waives fees if a guest cancels before standard cancellation schedules.
Crystal’s Voyage Assurance program offers additional peace of mind for several select voyages in 2020 and 2021, allowing travelers seven days to cancel their cruise for a full refund upon notification of significant changes to their chosen itinerary.
Crystal also offers low solo fares on select voyages, including the new “Simply the Best Caribbean,” which offers solo fares from 125 percent.
While the fleet is paused during the coronavirus outbreak, the Crystal team is developing new health and sanitation procedures and policies. Details of these new measures and initiatives will be announced soon.
