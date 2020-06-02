Crystal Cruises Launches Voyage Assurance Policy for Select 2020-21 Sailings
June 02, 2020
Crystal Cruises has introduced a brand new policy to protect future guests in the event of unexpected itinerary changes.
On Tuesday, the cruise line unveiled the "Crystal Voyage Assurance" program for new and existing bookings on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity for departures from November 2020 through April 2021.
The new policy will protect against unforeseen travel restrictions forcing significant changes to set itineraries affecting either embarkation or disembarkation port and/or more than 30 percent of the published ports of call. Crystal Voyage Assurance will allow guests seven days from the date of the company's communication of revised itinerary to cancel for a full 100 percent cruise fare and port charges refund.
Eligible itineraries include voyages in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the 2021 Full World Cruise and all of its segments, including the final segment departing in May 2021.
Crystal's latest program builds on its recent efforts to provide guests increased flexibility and peace of mind in the time of COVID-19. For example, the Crystal Confidence program applies to all 2020 sailings with reduced deposits and revised cancellation schedules, allowing guests to cancel up to seven days prior to their sailing for a 100 percent future cruise credit.
Meanwhile, Crystal's Easy Book program features reduced deposits of 15 percent (compared to 25 percent) and waived administrative fees for all new bookings for 2021, 2022 and 2023 made now through June 30, 2020.
Finally, the Crystal Assured Savings program allows travelers to make an open booking non-refundable deposit of just $500 per person by June 30, 2020, to lock in an additional savings of 2.5 percent on any itinerary of seven nights or longer in 2020, 2021 or 2022. Depending on the sailing and category, guests can save anywhere from $50 to over $6,000. Program participants will have until March 31, 2021, to select their preferred voyage.
