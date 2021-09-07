Crystal Sells 62-Passenger Crystal Esprit Yacht
Crystal has sold the 62-passenger Crystal Esprit yacht, which it has operated since late 2015 in the Seychelles and Europe.
“Crystal Esprit has been a wonderful part of the Crystal fleet offering a boutique yachting experience unmatched in the industry, earning the devotion of discerning travelers and winning awards since her debut in 2015,” Crystal said in a statement.
“However, as we have been evaluating our focus post-pandemic, the single small-yacht concept does not fit into future plans for the company as we continue to concentrate on the successful deployment of our Crystal ocean, river and expedition fleets, as well as exploring newbuilds for expansion.”
The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for information on the buyer of Esprit.
Crystal is notifying all affected guests and their travel partners and is offering future cruise credits equal to 115 percent of cruise fare on fully paid reservations for the Crystal experience of their choice on any ocean/river/expedition voyage or a full refund.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the officers and crew who worked passionately to make Crystal Esprit a unique vacation and look forward to welcoming them aboard the other vessels in our award-winning fleet,” the statement said.
Built in 1991, the vessel operated as a small cruise ship and as a private yacht for executives at Crystal’s parent company, Genting Hong Kong. The yacht underwent a massive renovation before it was reborn as the 62-guest Esprit and was christened just before Christmas in Mahé, Seychelles.
It carried a mini submarine, two 10-passenger Zodiac motorized rafts for excursions, a 12-passenger Wider 32-foot super yacht tender and watersports equipment such as personal watercraft, water skis, wake boards, kayaks, fishing and snorkel gear.
