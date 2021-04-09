Crystal Symphony To Return To Sailing the Caribbean in August
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Theresa Norton April 09, 2021
Crystal announced that Crystal Symphony will sail a series of 15 10-night “Luxury Caribbean Escapes” round-trip from St. John’s, Antigua, becoming the first ship ever to homeport in Antigua.
The voyages start Aug. 5 and run through December, including a holiday sailing departing on Dec. 23.
Crystal Symphony will visit Barbados, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Maarten and British Virgin Islands. Sales open on April 20.
Crystal Symphony’s return to sailing marks the resumption of service for 97 percent of Crystal’s oceangoing fleet in the summer of 2021. Crystal Serenity will operate Bahamas cruises, while the new Crystal Endeavor’s luxury expedition ship will operate an Iceland season.
With every booking on the three ships’ newly announced itineraries, Crystal is offering travel professionals a bonus commission of $100.
“These voyages are wonderful opportunities for our valued travel partners as they help their clients plan the luxury vacations they’ve been missing,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO. “This return to traveling the world is one we have all looked forward to, and Crystal’s ships offer more luxury options for discerning travelers, plus greater incentives for travel advisors.”
Crystal Symphony will return to sailing with reduced capacity. And, as announced in February, all guests must be fully inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before boarding any Crystal ship. This new requirement is in addition to existing, comprehensive Crystal Clean+ measures, including negative COVID-19 tests for both guests and crew, reduced capacity, social distancing, mask requirements and health screening questionnaires.
Best Available cruise fares start at $2,999 with Book Now Savings of up to $1,000 per guest and As You Wish spending credits of $200 per guest. Returning guests will enjoy double Crystal Society Savings of five percent while new-to-Crystal guests will save two and a half percent.
Travelers can book their Caribbean cruise with a reduced deposit of 15 percent and have until 60 days before departure to make final payments. Single supplements for these voyages begin at 125 percent. Guests with Future Cruise Credits and Future Cruise Payments may redeem them on these voyages.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Crystal Cruises, Caribbean, Antigua, Bahamas, Iceland
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS