Crystal Unveils a World of Choices for Crystal Serenity’s 2023 Voyages
June 04, 2020
As global travelers look ahead to exploring the world again, Crystal Cruises has announced the complete 2023 deployment for the 980-guest Crystal Serenity. Across 32 distinct sailings ranging in length from seven to 23 nights – including the 140-night Wild Kingdoms & Exotic Discoveries World Cruise that was announced in April – Crystal Serenity will sail to the South Pacific islands, sun-drenched Africa and Egypt, the lush Americana and charm of New England & Canada, the romantic and legendary locales of the Mediterranean and the crystalline waters of the Caribbean.
Every itinerary is crafted to offer travelers varied choices for exploration in each destination while showcasing a holistic experience of the regions. Foodies, adventure seekers, nature lovers, art and architecture aficionados, history buffs with a penchant for virtually any era – all will find themselves at home aboard Crystal Serenity voyages.
Crystal Serenity’s 2023 voyages will be available for booking on June 3, 2020, with Crystal’s new Easy Book program offering reduced deposits and waived admin fees for all new bookings made through June 30, 2020.
“Many travelers are anticipating their next great journeys now more than ever, and we know that offering our guests an abundance of choices and time to plan only adds to the inspiration,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “The 2023 sailings aboard Crystal Serenity are a collection of the world’s most coveted destinations, featuring the places travelers love most, whether they’re just daydreaming of returning again after many cherished visits, or the place has always topped their must-see lists. Combined with the onboard experience of a ship that is a beloved destination unto itself, every itinerary is an enriching opportunity for travelers.”
Highlights of Crystal Serenity’s 2023 deployment include:
Wild Kingdoms & Exotic Discoveries World Cruise – 140 nights in total from Miami, with alternative disembarkation options in Venice and Athens for 128- and 119-night itineraries, respectively. The epic voyage visits 73 destinations in all, including five maiden ports and 19 overnights across 40 countries on six continents – with a focus on the world’s greatest wonders and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Destinations range from the South Pacific and Papua New Guinea to Myanmar, the Seychelles, African safaris and Egypt’s ancient wonders.
A connoisseur’s collection of the Black Sea, Mediterranean and Western Europe – Layer upon layer of rich artistic and cultural heritage waiting to be explored in Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal, plus sojourns through the Black Sea calling in Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey; along the Dalmatian Coast to Croatia and Montenegro; the romantic ports of Iberia. Offered June through August.
Autumn beauty in New England & Canada – When the famed foliage of the region reaches peak brilliance, these sailings journey to the epicenters and bastions of American history like Newport and Bar Harbor, the majestic forests, trails and waterfalls that cloak the coastline, and the contrasting big city life found in Manhattan, Boston and Québec City. Offered September through October.
Caribbean island escapes – For the ultimate luxury warm winter retreats, sailing from one sun-kissed shore surrounded by turquoise waters to another, each with its own culture, character and warm hospitality. Boutique ports like St. John, St. Barts, Antigua, St. Kitts, St. Maarten and others all offer travelers a balance of chic shops, quaint villages and opportunities to stay active outdoors, while the reefs of Honduras and Belize call to scuba lovers. Offered November through December, including a holiday voyage.
Guests seeking extended journeys throughout the year, outside the full World Cruise, can combine multiple voyages for up to 100 days of luxury exploration without repeating a port. Crystal Symphony’s 2023 deployment will be announced in July.
With 30 years of cruising to the far reaches of the world, Crystal has a long tradition of implementing and maintaining the highest health and safety policies at sea. While our fleet is paused, the Crystal team is developing new procedures and policies that will support all public health and regulatory requirements and ensure that our guests’ vacations continue to be not only relaxing and pleasurable but safe and healthy. Details of these new measures and initiatives will be announced soon.
Additionally, the inherent design of Crystal ships maximizes personal and public space, offering plenty of options for those who choose to keep a healthy distance during their voyage. All Crystal ships across the fleet including Ocean, River, Yacht and Expedition offer nearly double the space per person than ships of a similar size, which is among the highest space ratios in the industry and will be further augmented through the new measures we will be implementing.
Further, Crystal Endeavor and Crystal’s River ships are all-suite, featuring all-balcony suites and most staterooms on our two Ocean ships feature private verandas for fresh airflow.
Please know that our guests’ and crews’ safety is our number one priority and we will resume service only when our expert team as well as global health and government authorities indicate that it is safe to do so.
SOURCE: Crystal Cruises press release.
