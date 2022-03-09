Cunard Names First Female Captain For Queen Anne
Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, is getting its first female captain, Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge, who has been with Cunard for twenty-five years.
Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge, who is the cruise line’s first female captain, will take the Queen Anne on its maiden voyage in early 2024 from Southampton, though she’ll also be responsible for sailing the ship to England from Italy, where it’s being constructed.
Thorhauge became the captain of Queen Victoria in 2010 and currently captains Queen Elizabeth. The Faroe Islands native has sailed across the world many times over. She’ll be sharing captain duties with David Hudson.
"I am very proud to be Cunard's first female captain, but to be named as the first captain of Queen Anne is the greatest honor. It means the absolute world to me to be a part of the next chapter of Cunard," Thorhauge comments.
"I can't wait to see the reaction Queen Anne will receive from our guests when they first step on board, then to set sail and showcase our beautiful new ship to the world, visiting wonderful, and exciting ports! I can only begin to imagine the reception she will receive. When I discuss Queen Anne with the Cunard crew it is so clear how excited and proud they are too, to welcome a new ship to the fleet. The crew are fundamental in delivering that quintessential Cunard experience, and I know they will continue to deliver the exceptionally high standards of our White Star Service on Queen Anne that our guests expect from us."
Itineraries for the new ship are expected in May 2022. The ship’s design features a nod to the iconic line’s storied past, including a stunning grand lobby and modern but classic design elements.
