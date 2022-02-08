Cunard Announces Newest Cruise Ship to Be Named Queen Anne
Luxury ocean cruise line Cunard announced the name of its newest ship, dubbed Queen Anne.
Queen Anne will be Cunard’s 249th vessel, with the addition marking the first time since 1999 the cruise line will have four ships at sea, including Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.
The new ship joins a contemporary luxury fleet that now honors the names of each Queen Regnant over the last millennium. British historian Kate Williams assisted in research when the cruise line explored multiple naming options.
“It is so exciting that the fourth ship of the fleet will be named after Queen Anne,” Williams said. “She has a fascinating tale to tell – one of queenship, unity of developing constitutional monarchy, a golden age of the arts.”
“She was an inspiring woman, wildly popular with her people,” Williams continued. “She should be celebrated. This new ship in the Cunard fleet is the perfect way to do it.”
Queen Anne’s maiden season program will go on sale in May, with the vessel’s first sailings in early 2024.
In addition to decor from world-renowned designers and reimagined signature spaces, Queen Anne will introduce new dining, culture and entertainment experiences to accentuate renowned Cunard sophistication.
“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Queen Anne, the fourth ship to Cunard's fleet,” Carnival UK President Sture Myrmell said. “This marks a very special moment in Cunard's 182-year history and showcases Cunard's exciting global plans for the future, allowing even more guests around the world to set sail with Cunard.”
“With design inspired by the past and set for the future, Queen Anne is the perfect way for our guests to rediscover the joy of exploration and travel again,” Myrmell continued. “We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and months.”
Earlier this month, Cunard unveiled over 150 new international voyages for its 2023 sailing seasons on Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.
