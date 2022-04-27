Cunard Reveals Accommodations Design for Queen Anne
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cunard Line Theresa Norton April 27, 2022
Cunard has revealed designs for accommodations on its newest ship, Queen Anne, due out in early 2024.
Matt Gleaves, Cunard's newly appointed vice president-commercial-North America and Australasia, said the additional ship will help Cunard offer more sailings to Alaska, Australia and Japan.
Stressing the importance of North American travel advisors and their clients, he said Cunard is investing in advertising, promotions and increased support of travel advisors to help develop new markets.
Queen Anne’s accommodations were designed by David Collins Studio, Richmond International and Sybille De Margerie under the direction of Creative Director Adam D. Tihany.
“We had the unique opportunity to explore the fascinating trove of the Cunard Archives, which is housed within the University of Liverpool and provides a wealth of photographs, onboard pieces, details on layout, materials, fabrics, patterns and textures, plus business documents and marketing collateral, including menus and other ephemera,” said Lewis Taylor, design director at David Collins Studio. “This experience was at the core of the design inspiration for Queen Anne.”
Each stateroom category on Queen Anne has a distinct design. The Britannia cabins – which comprise the majority of accommodations – celebrate the deep blue of the ocean, with flashes of gold to reflect the sunshine. Wall coverings offer a print pattern that was inspired by the Cunard crest and laurel with still life photography of historical Cunard objects.
The Princess Grill suites feature Cunard red and gold tones and warm wooden furnishings. The ship’s premier category, the Queens Grill, has an art deco design using luxurious materials in deep shades of purple and wood.
The Grand and Master Suites are designed as luxe residences in shades of green, purple, taupe and grey, framed with wood and marble highlights. Each of the top six suites has been named after a waterway important to Cunard throughout their history – Mersey, Solent, Boston, Hudson, Halifax and Clyde. Even the bathrooms will feature a black-and-white photo series documenting the construction of Queen Anne, created by photographer Michael Mann.
