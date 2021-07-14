Cunard’s “Grand Escape Voyages” Feature 40 New Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cunard Line Theresa Norton July 14, 2021
Cunard is offering a range of “Grand Escape Voyages” starting in October through May 22, 2022.
The 40 new cruises range from two to 40 nights, visiting 49 destinations by flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria. Sales open July 21.
“We are thrilled to announce our new ‘Grand Escape Voyages,’ as we celebrate Cunard’s full return to sailing,” said Jamie Paiko, vice president of sales-Cunard North America.
The Queen Mary 2’s “Grand Escape Voyages” will operate 29 new itineraries that call at 15 ports in 14 countries. The transatlantic crossings will be complemented with brief cruises in Western Europe, and the liner also will spend time in the Caribbean, sailing roundtrip from New York, Fort Lauderdale, Hamburg or Southampton.
Queen Mary 2’s 14-night Caribbean itineraries visit Barbados, St. Maarten, Dominica, St. Lucia and St. Kitts. Fares start at $1,499.
After a summer exploring Britain’s coastline, Queen Elizabeth will explore Western Europe before sailing to the Iberian Coast for a series of voyages exploring Spain and the Atlantic Islands. It will then undertake voyages between London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai, including a transit of the Suez Canal and calls to Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Fares for the 32-night Southampton-to-Singapore voyage start from $5,599.
Queen Victoria will commence its “Grand Escape Voyages” in April 2022, marking its return to sailing with three new itineraries, coupling two Western Europe short breaks with a 16-night exploration of the Baltics. The roundtrips from Southampton will visit 11 countries, with time ashore in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Tallinn and Gdynia, together with overnights in Amsterdam, Lisbon and St Petersburg. Fares for the 16-night Baltic voyage start at $3299.
Guests who book a six- to 52-night “Grand Escape Voyage” by Sept. 30, 2021, will receive the “Cunard Double Upgrade” from inside to balcony staterooms, onboard credit of up to $600 per stateroom, service charges included and reduced deposit. Grill Suite guests will also get free drinks and free internet.
Cunard’s group program includes 5 percent off launch fares, double amenity value for Princess Grill and Queens Grill Suite bookings, tour conductor ratios of as few as 1 for 14 for voyages on this program release, and up to 10 amenity points.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Cunard Line, Europe, Asia, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS