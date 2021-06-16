Cunard Set to Resume Cruising on July 19
June 16, 2021
The first of three Cunard ships – Queen Elizabeth – is scheduled to resume cruising on July 19, 21, with a portfolio of U.K. sailings out of Southampton.
On Oct. 13, 2021, the ship will embark on a series of itineraries highlighting Iberian Coast and Canary Islands ports before departing the U.K. in mid-February to launch its previously scheduled roster of Japan cruises on April 13, 2022.
Queen Mary 2 is set to relaunch service with a transatlantic crossing from its existing schedule on Nov. 14, 2021, which will be followed by a collection of Caribbean itineraries from Southampton, New York and Hamburg between January and April 2022. The ship is scheduled to return to its previously scheduled cruises on April 24, 2022.
Queen Victoria is slated to debut the first of three new itineraries from Southampton to Western Europe, the Baltics and the Iberian Coast on April 22, 2022, before resuming its previously scheduled sailings on May 20, 2022.
Booking for the new itineraries opens in July.
Due to the “ complexities of navigating global travel,” Cunard said it canceling Queen Elizabeth’s itineraries from the U.K. to Australia and its season of Australia sailings from Oct. 18, 2021 through March 9, 2022; Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria’s 2022 World Voyages; and Queen Victoria itineraries scheduled to operate from Sept. 10, 2021 through April 29, 2022 .
Five canceled Queen Victoria sailings – V126, V128, V129, V130 and V201 – will be transferred onto identical voyages aboard Queen Elizabeth.
Guests on canceled cruises will automatically receive 125 percent future cruise credits and “100 percent of any additional monies paid,” the line said.
Guests can also opt for full refunds by completing a form on the Cunard website.
“On July 19 Queen Elizabeth’s crew and I will be welcoming guests onboard as at long last we start our return to sailing,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe.
“Sadly, the path for a return to sailing across international waters is less clear and we are extremely sorry for the huge disappointment cancellations will cause for all guests who have been affected. Unfortunately, there are simply too many international ports of call affected by the ongoing complexities of COVID-19, which has sadly led to this decision.”
He added, “We’re really excited about the new itineraries mentioned, such as Queen Mary 2’s sailings around the Caribbean, and hopefully these will appeal to those looking for some much-needed winter sun and those looking for adventure later this year and in 2022.”
