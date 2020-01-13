Discover Alaska With a Princess Cruisetour
A trip to Alaska is a bucket list item for many people. Travelers dream of taking in the beautiful scenery and exploring mountains, fjords and all the wildlife this state has to offer.
Princess Cruises is an expert when it comes to this destination—the company offers a range of enriching vacation options to allow visitors to get up close to glaciers, wildlife and national parks during the day and relax in comfortable Princess Wilderness Lodges or aboard the ships in the evenings.
There are two ways to discover Alaska with Princess Cruises.
Travelers can choose to take a cruise, and one of the most popular sailings is the seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise between Vancouver, B.C. and Whittier. The cruise line also offers convenient seven to 12 day Inside Passage sailings that go roundtrip from either Seattle, San Francisco or Los Angeles.
Taking an Alaskan cruise allows travelers to explore the coastline and several different ports, including Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan, while only having to unpack once in their cabin for the duration of the trip.
In addition to the coastline and glaciers, though, Alaska has a lot more to offer. Located 500 miles inland is the breathtaking Denali National Park and other remote, untouched areas waiting to be explored by adventure travelers. These are spots that are covered during a land tour.
So in order to get the most out of a trip to Alaska, travelers will want to experience both a cruise and a land trip, which is why Princess Cruises offers Alaska cruisetours. Taking a cruisetour option is ideal for many reasons.
First off, every cruisetour with Princess visits both Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park, two of Alaska’s top attractions.
And traveling with Princess Cruises means guests step right off the ship and right onto a luxury glass-domed rail car that travels through 500 miles of wilderness on its way to Denali. During the ride on the Wilderness Rail, Princess staff members comment on the surrounding terrain and wildlife.
During their stay at Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, visitors have access to river rafting, jet boating and hiking, among other activities. Travelers looking to get even more remote can choose to stay at the Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge to fish for salmon in the nearby river and explore Wrangell - St Elias National Park.
Princess Cruises also has a partnership with Discovery and Animal Planet, which means expert-recommended curated tours are offered exclusively to Princess’ guests.
With comfortable accommodations, adventurous activities and convenient access to some of the best spots in Alaska, the Princess cruisetours leave visitors with lifelong memories.
