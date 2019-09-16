Discover Quebec's Largest City
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Codie Liermann September 16, 2019
Taking its name from Mount Royal, a nearby mountain, Montreal is Québec’s largest city and Canada’s second-largest, boasting a diverse geography and population. It’s uniquely located on an island in the Saint Lawrence River.
Travelers looking to indulge in arts and culture will find plenty to do here. From cafes and art galleries to scenic narrow streets and festivals, Montreal has several cultural experiences to offer visitors. Annually held festivals include International Jazz Festival, Just for Laughs, Francofolies and World Film Festival.
Montreal is a popular port to visit during a voyage with Victory Cruise Lines. The M/V Victory I and II vessels allow guests to relax in cozy corners, unwind while enjoying picturesque views and share laughs with family and friends.
In addition to enjoying life on board, Victory Cruise Lines allows for plenty of time in the destinations and provides an appealing all-inclusive visit during a stop in Montreal. This city is friendly to English-speakers and has something for everyone to enjoy.
Visitors can begin their day with a city tour, checking out everything Montreal has to offer and visiting the Notre-Dame Basilica located in the historic district of Old Montreal.
Next up on a day itinerary is a drive through the downtown business district right up to the top of Mount Royal. Here tourists can take in the views of both the city and the Saint Lawrence River and snap a few photos before heading over to the beautiful Montreal Botanical Garden—which is another great spot for photos.
A unique area not to miss during a visit to this city is the Underground City. As the name implies, it’s located under the heart of the city and is a pedestrian network linking metro stations, shopping centers, hotels and more. People can spend hours exploring this 20-mile area.
Back on board, guests will experience personalized service, fine dining—including afternoon teas and cocktail hours, lectures and comfortable accommodations, among other amenities.
The elegant voyages with Victory Cruise Lines leave travelers with one of a kind memories to cherish for a lifetime.
There are four sailing dates calling to Montreal in October 2019 and one scheduled for May 2020.
These include French Canada and Great Lakes on October 1 and October 2, French Canadian Great Lakes, Nova Scotia & New England on October 19, St. Lawrence Seaway & Jewels of French Canada on October 22 and St. Lawrence Seaway Exploration on May 4.
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS