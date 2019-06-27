Discover West Africa With Beyond Cruises
Discover the rivers of West Africa with a journey from Beyond Cruises.
Available in January and February 2020, the Rivers of West Africa cruise explores the waterways of The Gambia and Senegal. The two small countries occupy the western-most corner of the African continent where visitors will find an abundance of wildlife, antiquated fishing villages and charming locals.
Onboard the Harmony, the cruise sails from Dakar to Dakar, along the West Africa Coast and upstream on the Gambia River, deep inside the continent.
Passengers stop in the Sine-Saloum Delta in Senegal, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and a natural habitat for many bird species, marine turtles, dolphins, West African manatees, crocodiles and more.
Guests also visit the fishing villages of Djiffer and Fadiouth and stop at the incredible giant baobab tree.
In Bakau, travelers visit the "kachikally,” which is a sacred crocodile pool that is home to approximately 70-80 crocodiles.
In The Gambia, guests have the chance to visit the National Museum and the Albert Market
The Kiang West National Park and Bao Bolong Wetland Reserve are famous for numerous rare and migratory birds and passengers also experience The Gambia National Park's flora, fauna and wildlife with a local national park ranger.
There is a stop at Baboon Island, which is the home of the Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Project as well as a visit to the bustling Gambian port town of Kuntaur, where passengers can enjoy a "Kankurang" performance.
Before the cruise ends, guests visit the mysterious stone circles in Wassu, and there is a visit to James Island, which was made famous by author Alex Haley's book "Roots,” and was once a slave trading post when it was ruled by the British.
The cruise is seven nights long and includes transfers, baggage handling, three meals per day, excursions, park fees, an onboard naturalist, English-speaking guides and more. Prices in a category c stateroom start at $2,949.
