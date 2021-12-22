Discovery Princess Completes Successful Sea Trials
Princess Cruises’ newest ship, the Discovery Princess, has successfully completed its five days of sea trials outside of the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy today, December 22, its last big test prior to debuting in spring of 2022.
The Discovery Princess will now undergo its final touches before it celebrates its debut voyage in March 2022 with a seven-day itinerary from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera. It will sail the region through April, when it will begin the summer season sailing Alaska from Seattle.
The new ship is the sixth and last Royal-Class ship Princess will build, completing its Royal Class ship category. With a capacity for 3,660 guests, the premium ship will feature some of the largest balconies at sea with its Sky Suites.
It’s also a Medallion Class ship, offering the best WiFi at sea, as well as small wearable devices that provide better service and better connections between guests of the same travel party.
All cruises through March 31, 2022 will comply with recommended health and safety standards, including full vaccination, proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test and mask wearing when physical distancing is not possible.
For more information about the Discovery Princess, please click here. For information about Princess Cruises’ pandemic response, click here.
