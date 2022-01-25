Disney Cruise Line Adding Pixar Day at Sea to Select 2023 Sailings
Disney Cruise Line announced a series of all-new Pixar Day at Sea aboard special sailings on the Disney Fantasy in early 2023.
The day-long celebrations will take place on nine select seven-night Disney Cruise Line voyages between January and March 2023 and feature themed dining, character encounters, dance parties and theatrical musical experiences.
Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Fantasy will sail to eastern and western Caribbean destinations. Eastern Caribbean itineraries feature stops in ports such as Tortola, St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while western Caribbean sailings visit Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica.
Every cruise includes a visit to Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.
The Pixar Day at Sea festivities will include characters from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles, Finding Nemo and more. A film festival, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities will also be available as part of the new celebration.
Some of the Pixar stars available for character encounters during the celebration include Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep from Toy Story; Mike, Sulley and Boo from Monsters, Inc.; Joy and Sadness from Inside Out; Dug and Russell from Up; and Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone from The Incredibles.
Families onboard Disney Fantasy during Pixar Day at Sea will be able to enjoy a new nighttime spectacular featuring the Incredibles, a first-of-its-kind Coco-themed theatrical experience and a dance party bash.
As for dining options, the festivities will include an interactive character dining experience hosted by Toy Story characters for breakfast, a themed dinner with dishes inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios’ California location and undersea magic in Animator’s Palate.
