Disney Cruise Line Unveils New Offer for Select Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman January 07, 2022
Disney Cruise Line is offering guests 50% off their deposit on new bookings for select sailings between June 18, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
The booking must be completed by March 11, 2022, and the remaining balance of the deposit is due at the time of the final payment.
The offer is not valid on Categories with Restrictions (IGT, OGT, VGT), Suites and Concierge Level staterooms or for bookings on the Disney Wish between June 9, 2022, and September 30, 2022. Disney Cruise Line has guest health and safety at the forefront of its operations.
Guests can choose sailings in The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Bermuda, Alaska and even Europe for this offer. Itineraries range from 3- to 9-night stays with a multitude of ports of call. Experience Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, in The Bahamas; expand your trip with an Eastern or Western Caribbean cruise; sail from San Diego down the Baja coast to experience the Mexican Riviera; see wildlife from your stateroom onboard an Alaska cruise sailing from Vancouver; adventure through the Norwegian Fjords; or soak up the sun along the French Riviera.
Currently, all guests who are vaccine-eligible are required to be fully vaccinated before setting sail with Disney Cruise Line. Guests under four years of age must complete a COVID test 3 days - 24 hours before boarding. These tests must be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test (Rapid antigen tests are not accepted).
No promotional code is needed. This offer does not include Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses, Gratuities and Port Adventures in the discount.
