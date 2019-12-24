Disney Cruise Line Adjusts 2021 Commission Levels
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Patrick Clarke December 24, 2019
Disney Cruise Line is once again adjusting its commission rate tiers for travel agencies, increasing the sales threshold required to earn more than the initial 10 percent rate in 2021.
Recent Data Shows Travel Agencies Alive and WellTravel Agent
Oasis Travel Network Celebrates Decade of SuccessHost Agency & Consortia
The company has updated its travel agent commission policy for sailings booked beginning January 1, 2020, confirming the new rates in a letter to agents.
The 2021 commission rates will be adjusted to the following levels:
—Agencies booking less than $82,000 will receive a 10 percent commission rate.
—Agencies booking between $82,000 and $161,999 will receive an 11 percent commission rate.
—Agencies booking between $162,000 and $354,999 will receive a 12 percent commission rate.
—Agencies booking between $355,000 and $516,999 will receive a 13 percent commission rate.
—Agencies booking between $517,000 and $691,999 will receive a 14 percent commission rate.
—Agencies booking between $692,000 and $1,771,999 will receive a 15 percent commission rate.
—Agencies booking $1,772,000 or greater will receive a 16 percent commission rate.
For perspective, agencies with 2019 revenues between $78,000-$153,999 received 11 percent commission for 2020.
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS