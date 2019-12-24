Last updated: 10:22 AM ET, Tue December 24 2019

Disney Cruise Line Adjusts 2021 Commission Levels

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Patrick Clarke December 24, 2019

Disney Magic sails to Villafranche, France
PHOTO: Disney has adjusted its 2021 travel agent commission levels. (photo via Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line is once again adjusting its commission rate tiers for travel agencies, increasing the sales threshold required to earn more than the initial 10 percent rate in 2021.

Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Getty Images travel agent

Recent Data Shows Travel Agencies Alive and Well

Travel Agent
Oasis Travel Network conference, Lake Las Vegas

Oasis Travel Network Celebrates Decade of Success

Host Agency & Consortia
Top 50 Jamaica travel sellers gala and awards ceremony

Jamaica Shows the Love to Top Performing ‘One Love’...

Travel Agent
Cruise ship off Nassau

Cruise Bookings Continue to Bring Success for Travel Advisors

Travel Agent

The company has updated its travel agent commission policy for sailings booked beginning January 1, 2020, confirming the new rates in a letter to agents.

The 2021 commission rates will be adjusted to the following levels:

—Agencies booking less than $82,000 will receive a 10 percent commission rate.

—Agencies booking between $82,000 and $161,999 will receive an 11 percent commission rate.

—Agencies booking between $162,000 and $354,999 will receive a 12 percent commission rate.

—Agencies booking between $355,000 and $516,999 will receive a 13 percent commission rate.

—Agencies booking between $517,000 and $691,999 will receive a 14 percent commission rate.

—Agencies booking between $692,000 and $1,771,999 will receive a 15 percent commission rate.

—Agencies booking $1,772,000 or greater will receive a 16 percent commission rate.

For perspective, agencies with 2019 revenues between $78,000-$153,999 received 11 percent commission for 2020.

For more information on Disney Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Norwegian Breakaway Ropes Course

gallery icon The Top 21 Cruise Ships of the Last Decade

Cruise Planners Wins Celebrity Cruises’ Chairman’s Award

Carnival Glory is Ship-Shape Again Following Earlier Collision

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Offers Discounts for 2020 Wave Season

Illness and Injury Remain Top Concerns Among Cruise Passengers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS