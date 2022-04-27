Disney Cruise Line Announces Itineraries for Summer 2023
April 27, 2022
Disney Cruise Line has released itineraries for next Summer 2023 for each of its five vessels. Guests will not only get to experience the magic of Disney while onboard, but they will also sail to favorite destinations as well as new ports of call.
“We are thrilled to have five ships at sea in summer 2023 with a wide array of destinations for families to enjoy,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president & general manager of Disney Cruise Line in a recent statement. “These Disney Cruise Line sailings will take families on summer adventures in ways that only Disney can do, delighting guests of all ages with dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, unique character encounters, the ease and indulgence of carefree days at sea and the uncompromising guest service that defines a Disney vacation.”
The Disney Dream will have its inaugural sailing through Europe next summer with itineraries ranging from Barcelona to Rome and even a seven-night cruise through the Greek Isles. In late summer/early fall, the Disney Dream will then sail further north with itineraries that include stops in Spain, France, the British Isles, Norway and Iceland.
The Disney Wonder will return to sailing through the rugged wilderness of Alaska with five-, seven- or nine-night itineraries based out of Vancouver, Canada. Guests will have the opportunity to explore glaciers, search for whales, watch an entertaining woodchopping show, zipline through a rainforest and more with one of these sailings.
The Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic will all be based in the Caribbean with an array of itineraries from three- to ten-night sailings. The Disney Wish’s home port is Port Canaveral, as well as the Disney Fantasy, while the Disney Magic will call Miami its home port.
Bookings will open on May 9th to the general public.
