Last updated: 02:24 PM ET, Wed April 27 2022

Disney Cruise Line Announces Itineraries for Summer 2023

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman April 27, 2022

Disney Wonder at port in Skagway, Alaska as seen from a helicopter
Disney Wonder at port in Skagway, Alaska as seen from a helicopter. (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Disney Cruise Line has released itineraries for next Summer 2023 for each of its five vessels. Guests will not only get to experience the magic of Disney while onboard, but they will also sail to favorite destinations as well as new ports of call.

“We are thrilled to have five ships at sea in summer 2023 with a wide array of destinations for families to enjoy,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president & general manager of Disney Cruise Line in a recent statement. “These Disney Cruise Line sailings will take families on summer adventures in ways that only Disney can do, delighting guests of all ages with dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, unique character encounters, the ease and indulgence of carefree days at sea and the uncompromising guest service that defines a Disney vacation.”

ADVERTISING

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
World Navigator exterior.

Atlas Ocean Voyages Includes COVID Insurance For All Guests

Mandara Spa on Norwegian Prima

NCL Reveals Details About Norwegian Prima-Class Spas

Princess Grill suite on Cunard

Cunard Reveals Accommodations Design for Queen Anne

Azamara Onward is set for a May 2, 2022, christening.

Azamara Onward Set for May 2 Christening and Official Maiden...

The Disney Dream will have its inaugural sailing through Europe next summer with itineraries ranging from Barcelona to Rome and even a seven-night cruise through the Greek Isles. In late summer/early fall, the Disney Dream will then sail further north with itineraries that include stops in Spain, France, the British Isles, Norway and Iceland.

The Disney Wonder will return to sailing through the rugged wilderness of Alaska with five-, seven- or nine-night itineraries based out of Vancouver, Canada. Guests will have the opportunity to explore glaciers, search for whales, watch an entertaining woodchopping show, zipline through a rainforest and more with one of these sailings.

The Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic will all be based in the Caribbean with an array of itineraries from three- to ten-night sailings. The Disney Wish’s home port is Port Canaveral, as well as the Disney Fantasy, while the Disney Magic will call Miami its home port.

Bookings will open on May 9th to the general public.

For more information on Disney Cruise Line, Caribbean, Alaska, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman
World Navigator exterior.

Atlas Ocean Voyages Includes COVID Insurance For All Guests

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Barbados Pacts With Royal Caribbean To Hire Cruise Crew

Cunard Reveals Accommodations Design for Queen Anne

NCL Reveals Details About Norwegian Prima-Class Spas

Azamara Onward Set for May 2 Christening and Official Maiden Voyage

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS