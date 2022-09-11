Disney Cruise Line Announces New Ship Name, Destinations and More at D23
The annual unveiling of all the top Disney news took place this weekend at D23 in Anaheim, California.
Disney Cruise Line received its own special spotlight with the announcement of the cruise line’s newest ship name – the Disney Treasure – new ports for the Disney Wonder beginning in October 2023 and an update on Disney Cruise Line’s newest private island - Lighthouse Point.
The Disney Treasure will be the sixth ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, and it is scheduled to start sailing in 2024.
Aladdin, Jasmine and their Magic Carpet will be featured as the gold statues adorning the Grand Hall. Other elements from Agrabah – coupled with authentic Asian and African influence – will also add to the mysticism and splendor found throughout the ship. And an overall sense of exploration is said to guide the theming.
Also announced at D23 is that the Disney Wonder will start sailings in the South Pacific beginning in late October 2023. Itineraries are expected to include ports in Australia and New Zealand, while the readjusting cruises will include Fiji and Samoa.
Disney Cruise Line is also continuing its work on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas. This new private cruise island destination will feature the natural beauty of the Bahamas while highlighting Bahamian culture for visitors.
