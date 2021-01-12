Disney Cruise Line Cancels All Sailings Through March 2021
Disney Cruise Line announced it has canceled all voyages through March 2021.
Disney officials sent out a correspondence to travel advisors explaining the cruise line has shifted its focus to preparing for a return to service following the guidelines issued by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The cruise line has remained adamant about protecting the health and well-being of travelers onboard their ships and the employees serving them, while refining protocols and awaiting further technical guidance from the CDC.
For impacted passengers and travel advisors, Disney Cruise Line is reaching out with details of the cancelations and the next steps. Guests who paid in full can choose from a full refund or a 125 percent future cruise credit to be used for a sailing before May 31, 2022.
Travel advisors have been informed the credits can also be applied as a payment option when booking a new reservation online on the Disney Travel Agents website.
Travelers who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they already paid, which will automatically be added to the account used in the purchase.
