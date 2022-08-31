Disney Cruise Line Eases COVID-19 Testing Requirements
August 31, 2022
Disney Cruise Line has joined the growing number of companies that are lifting some of their restrictions on guests looking to take to the water again.
DCL is updating a number of COVID-19 protocols, including:
—Unvaccinated children under the of 12 can sail on Disney ships beginning Friday, September 2. That’s a change from the current rules of requiring all guests ages 5 and up to be vaccinated.
—Fully vaccinated passengers no longer must take a test for COVID-19 prior to embarkation. That updated protocol will begin on September 23, 2022, for cruises taking place aboard Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Wonder. Testing will be eliminated for vaccinated guests wishing to board the Disney Magic beginning November 7, 2022.
—Also starting on September 23, the cruise line is eliminating a second test at the terminal prior to embarkation for unvaccinated children under the age of 12 sailing aboard Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Wonder. The change will take effect for Disney Magic guests on November 7.
—All guests must still upload proof of a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination onto the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day when required.
Virtually all cruise lines have begun to ease their protocols and restrictions as the world begins to learn how to live with the virus and the rate of transmission has decreased. Earlier Wednesday, Silversea Cruises announced a similar reduction of travel requirements.
