Disney Cruise Line Offering 50-Percent Discount on Deposits
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood January 17, 2020
Disney Cruise Line is offering travelers who book their voyage by February 14 the chance to pay only half of the required deposit on the day they make their reservation.
To qualify for the 50 percent discount, travelers must book a four-night or longer Disney cruise departing between June 20 and May 31, 2021, with the remaining deposit balance due at the time of final payment.
As for the sailings eligible for the deal, Disney is offering voyages to Alaska, The Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Europe, Mexico and beyond from ports in Florida, Texas, California, New Orleans and New York.
Travelers hitting the open seas with Disney should expect Broadway-caliber entertainment, spacious staterooms, a variety of dining options, dedicated areas for younger children and teenagers, nightclubs, lounges, pools, waterslides and even a visit to Disney’s private island on select sailings.
Disney provides a cruise experience for all members of the family, with an adults-only pool, date-night dining and dancing for parents and hours of fun inside youth clubs for children. Together, families can bond over live shows, deck parties and movies.
The cruise line announced in December it would once again adjust its commission rate tiers for travel agencies, increasing the sales threshold required to earn more than the initial 10 percent rate in 2021.
